SAGT JOINS WORLD OCEAN COUNCIL

South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) strengthened its commitment to responsible and sustainable operations by joining the World Ocean Council (WOC), the global Blue Economy Business Organization.SAGT CEO Romesh David said, “Ports play a critical role in ocean development sustainability and global ocean allied industries require a global approach. Team SAGT recognises WOC as an international industry platform creating the opportunity for SAGT and other like-minded responsible maritime industry operators to collaborate in tackling the challenges to the future of the ocean eco-system and ocean related businesses.”

SAGT is the first member of the World Ocean Council from Sri Lanka & the Indian sub-continent region.SAGT is strategically positioned in the Port of Colombo, linking the Far East with Africa, Europe, and the East Coast of the US, providing ideal connections to the trade in the Indian sub-continent. The company is a Board of Investment flagship entity with approximately 60% of Sri Lankan shareholding, and is backed by John Keells Holdings, APM Terminals, SLPA and Peony investments (subsidiary of Evergreen Marine Corporation).