January 18, 2019

    BBC Good Food 15 food trends for 2019: Sri Lankan cuisine ranked No. 1

    January 18, 2019
    Food trends for 2019 are already coming into view, and the BBC Good Food 15 food trends for 2019 is officially out!Sri Lankan cuisine has topped the list this year, ranked no. 1 as an already emerging food trend for the year 2019. Here’s what they have to say:“Restaurants such as London’s Hoppers, mini chain The Coconut Tree and the success of the M&S Taste Asia range have put Sri Lankan food on the brink of a breakthrough. Think hoppers (bowl-shaped rice flour pancakes), kottu roti (fried veg, eggs, shredded roti and curry, as sold by street stall Kottu Lanka) and pol sambol coconut relish.

    ‘Before, Sri Lankan was lumped in with Indian cuisine but now, we’re not having an “Indian” anymore. It’s recognised in its own right,’ says Emma Weinbren, food trends editor at retail magazine The Grocer.”

     Lankan cuisine has been making an impact across the globe, and 2019 might just be the year our delicious food truly goes international! The complete list for 2019’s food trends is as follows. Check out the full article by BBC right here!

    Sri Lankan Cuisine
    Burmese Cuisine
    Meat free
    Kefir
    Ugly fruit and veg
    Hidden vegetables
    Rum
    Food halls
    Eating where you shop
    Low or no alcohol
    Going cashless
    Goat
    On the grapevine
    Recyclable or lower impact packaging
    Age? No barrier

     

