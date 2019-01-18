BBC Good Food 15 food trends for 2019: Sri Lankan cuisine ranked No. 1

‘Before, Sri Lankan was lumped in with Indian cuisine but now, we’re not having an “Indian” anymore. It’s recognised in its own right,’ says Emma Weinbren, food trends editor at retail magazine The Grocer.”
Lankan cuisine has been making an impact across the globe, and 2019 might just be the year our delicious food truly goes international! The complete list for 2019’s food trends is as follows. Check out the full article by BBC right here!
Sri Lankan Cuisine
Burmese Cuisine
Meat free
Kefir
Ugly fruit and veg
Hidden vegetables
Rum
Food halls
Eating where you shop
Low or no alcohol
Going cashless
Goat
On the grapevine
Recyclable or lower impact packaging
Age? No barrier