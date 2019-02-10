NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS IN MILAN, ITALY

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan, Italy celebrated 71st National Independence Day of Sri Lanka on 04th February 2019 at the Consulate General premises.The event commenced by hoisting the National Flag and singing the National Anthem and reciting Jayamangala Gatha. A two-minute silence was observed, remembering all heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and unity of the Country.

After lighting of the traditional oil lamp and, conducting multi religious observances of Buddhist, Hindu, Islam and Catholic, the messages of H.E. the President, Hon. Prime Minister and Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs were read in Sinhala, Tamil and English languages.A patriotic song was sung by a group of children from Sathsara Rangayathanaya in Milan, with a dance. The Consul General Mr. Denzil Fonseka addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of uniting of all Sri Lankans for the development and progress of the Country, laying aside all obstacles including the ethnic and religious barriers.

The event was concluded, with a breakfast reception offered to the Sri Lankan community and a dana offered to clergy. The event was participated by Nayaka Theros of all Buddhist Temples, in and around Milan, Hindu, Islam and Catholic religious leaders, a cross section of Sri Lankan community members, belonging to all ethnicities and religions, and also Principals, Teachers, and Students, belong to the three Sri Lanka origin International schools in Milan, including Bloom International College, St. Joseph International College and Vidura International College.