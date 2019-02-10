NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATIONS IN GUANGZHOU



The National Flag was unfurled by the Consul General and after the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by dignitaries, the religious ceremony commenced with blessings for the Motherland. The National Day Messages of H.E. the President, Hon. Prime Minister and Hon. Foreign Minister was read out by the staff of the Consulate, ending with the speech by the Consul General.

In her speech, the Consul General emphasized the need for Sri Lankans to come together to reap the opportunities available in the country to advance it to the level of a prosperous nation. She also praised the rich cultural diversity and the unique attractions in Sri Lanka, which has given her pride this year, by becoming the best travel destination.The occasion concluded with the serving of Sri Lankan traditional food including milk rice and sweetmeats for all.