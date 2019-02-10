NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS IN VIENNA

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Vienna organized an official event for the Sri Lankan community on 04 February 2019 to celebrate the 71st Anniversary of National Independence Day in dignified manner at the premises of Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Vienna, Austria.

The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag by Mrs. W. Irosha Prabhani Cooray, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. followed by the playing of the National Anthem. A group of children living in Vienna sang the National Anthem in both Sinhala and Tamil languages.

Mrs. W. Irosha Prabhani Cooray, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. and members of the Sri Lankan community working at the UN International agencies including the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations International Development Organization, the Comprehensive Test-Ban-Treaty Organization and the two officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who were on training Programme in Vienna lit the traditional oil lamp.

The multi-faith religious observances were conducted by Ven. Dr. Wijayarajapura Seelawansa Nayake Thero and Ven. Gyosei Masunaga, Rev. Geetha Nayak, Father Anthonyaiah Everest Dias and Imam Tarafa Baghajati.National Day messages of H.E. Maithripala Sirisena, President, Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister and Hon. Tilak Marapana, Minister of Foreign Affairs were read by the several teenagers from the community living in Vienna.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Mrs. W. Irosha Prabhani Cooray, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. recalled the efforts of Sri Lanka’s national heroes to gain independence and the highlighted importance of unity and harmony among all ethnicities to achieve political, social and economic goals of Sri Lanka.The gathering were entertained by 05 dancing items, 03 “Deshabimana Gee” which were performed by children, teenagers and adults living in Vienna.Sri Lankan dinner were served for around 175 members of the Sri Lankan community in Vienna who attended the event.