Sri Lanka’s 71st Independence Day was celebrated in Oslo on Monday 4th February 2019. The event was well attended by the community, diplomatic corps, Norwegian Foreign Ministry, and other officials.The traditional observances including the lighting of the lamp, hoisting of the flag, playing of the national anthem and religious observances were performed.The event showcased Sri Lanka products, and Sri Lanka culture with dance performances.

The Ambassador highlighted Sri Lanka’s achievements including the country’s high human development levels, promotion of SDG goals, blue-green budget, and the Sri Lanka governments’ strong commitment to the welfare state. The Ambassador also mentioned the strengthening of ties between Sri Lanka and Norway, and thanked the Norwegian government for their continued support. She went on to mention the importance of reconciliation by embracing Sri Lanka’s diversity.