Sri Lanka Tourism participates at FITUR Travel Fair, Spain

Sri Lanka was able to attract high level of attention from all trade and travel visitors at the 39th edition of the largest travel fair in the Spanish and Latin American region, FITUR International Travel Fair in Madrid, Spain.Among the wide participation of countries from around the world, Sri Lanka was present to this show for the third year in a row, along with representation of Sri Lankan travel agents, hoteliers and tour operators.

Destination Sri Lanka was presented in a unique manner to the avid Spanish travel trade, showcasing varied experiences ranging from destination branding, variety of tourism products, colourful Sri Lankan cultural performances, Ceylon Tea tasting, consumer surveys and attending to all inquiries in a timely manner.Strong representation of record number of local travel partners, the travel fair was able to maximize the opportunity to showcase Sri Lankan tourism products on offer to the Spanish market.

The official stand opening ceremony at FITUR Travel Fair was attended by The Ambassador of Sri Lanka in France designated to Spain Buddhi Athauda, Augustus Ilanas, Consul designated to Barcelona, Spain with Sarangi Thilakasena, Assistant Director Marketing of SLTPB, Chandima Abeyratne, First Secretary Commercial at Embassy of France and officials from the UNWTO, Daniela Wagner, Regional Director, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Omar Nawaz, Representative of Regional Programs division UNWTO, Federation of Spanish Travel Agents (CEAV) and travel trade participants of Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Buddhi Athauda noted that Tourism sector in Sri Lanka has shown a continuous growth for the past few years and has become one of the key sectors contributing to socio-economic growth.Fifteen key companies representing tourism trade including Jetwing, Aitken Spence, Delux Holidays, Barberyn Reef Ayurveda Resort, Ceylon Tours, Ceylon Roots, Royal Holidays, Zenith Expeditions, RIU Hotels, Sri Lanka Express, World Lanka Tours, Shanti Travels, TFG etc. took part at the exhibition from Sri Lankan travel trade.

On the sidelines of the FITUR travel fair, Sri Lanka Embassy in France, in collaboration with SLTPB took the opportunity to organize a networking session with key Spanish investors and tourism stakeholders.Meantime, the SLTPB and Sri Lanka Embassy of France also took steps to arrange Business Meetings, exclusive media interviews, Air Line meetings pre and post FITUR 2019.