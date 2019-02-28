EVERGREEN LINE NEW GENERATION CONTAINER SHIPS CALL AT Colombo PORT

Six of Evergreen Lines large vessels deployed in the Far East/ European Trade called at Colombo Port commencing from December 18, 2018.Mv. Ever Golden was the first vessel to call at Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) with carrying capacity of 20,388 TEUS followed by Mv.Ever Gifted making her maiden call on January 1, 2019, Mv. Ever Given on January 14, 2019, Mv.Ever Genius on January 28 2019, Mv. Ever Grade arrived on February 6, 2019 and Mv. Ever Goods on February 18, 2019.

Evergreen has taken the delivery of 8 of its Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCS) out of its 20,388 TEUS capacity 11 ships from Japanese shipyard Imabari Group ordered through Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd and all ordered vessels will be delivered over the next few months.With a LOA of 400 M and a breadth of 59M (23 rows) the Evergreen’s Largest Fleet of vessels Mv. Ever Golden and her sister ships can reach a commercial speed of 21 knots.Taiwan based Evergreen Marine intends to continue to expand its fleet after confirming that 47 vessels will join the company between 2018 and 2021.

The ship design incorporates optimized hull profiles and minimize ballast water requirements to maximize cargo carrying capacity. The vessels are designed to have larger depth to strengthen hull structure and navigation safety and ships are fully comply with the regulations of International Maritime Agencies. Current service cooperation arrangements with its Global Alliance partners will enhance Evergreen to efficiently utilize the capacity and garner the potential benefits represented by lager vessels.

With the new deliveries and renewals and expansion of fleet, the program will rejuvenate the fleet thereby enhancing the quality of service offered to customers and reinforcing the Liner’s competitiveness in the market place.The arrival of the Evergreen vessels were marked with a ceremony attended by SLPA Management, CICT Management as well as representative for Evergreen Line and local Agents – Hemas Maritime (Pvt) Ltd.