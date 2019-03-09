Sri Lanka entices travellers with nature film

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) has teamed up with wildlife producer Nicola Brown to create a nature documentary enticing travellers to visit the island.Nicola’s filming and production team has extensive experience working with the BBC’s Natural History Unit, collectively responsible for series including Blue Planet II, Africa, Human Planet and Our Blue Planet, the digital campaign around Blue Planet II.

The film evokes the destination’s new branding, So Sri Lanka, which aims to entice experience-seeking travellers to visit Sri Lanka.The three-minute film captures the island from the viewpoint of its wildlife with up close and personal footage of elephants, turtles, leopards, blue whales and fishing cats.

SLTPB chairman Kishu Gomes, said: “Sri Lanka is like nowhere else in the world. We wanted to visualise what travellers can do, see and feel when they visit in a way that is as unique as our country, which is why we wanted to tell our story from the viewpoint of our amazing wildlife.“Sri Lanka is one of the best safari destinations outside of Africa, and we also have many other pleasures for visitors to discover.”The film premiered at ITB Berlin.Source: Travel Weekly