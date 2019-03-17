Lankan leaders express condolences, condemnation after mosque attack in Christchurch

Sri Lankan political leaders expressed condolences and condemnation following Friday's deadly attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch that killed 49 people. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on an official visit to Kenya, in a Tweet said he is shocked and deeply saddened about the dastardly terror attack and offered sympathies to families of the victims."The sane world condemns all forms of terrorism, whether by right-wing militants or religious extremists," he said.

@MaithripalaS

Shocked and deeply saddened about the dastardly terror attack at a Mosque in #Christchurch, #NewZealand. My sympathies to families of the victims. The sane world condemns all forms of terrorism, whether by right-wing militants or religious extremists.

242

12:49 AM - Mar 16, 2019

Twitter Ads info and privacy

46 people are talking about this

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressing his deep sorrow about the incident offered his condolences and support to New Zealand. "In the wake of the heinous attacks in Christchurch, I offer my condolences and support to New Zealand. It is a country with a strong history of peace, multiculturalism, and tolerance, and I have no doubt that its people will not allow this incident to undermine those values," the Premier said in a tweet.

Issuing a statement Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the unprecedented violent attacks and expressed his condolences to the families that lost loved ones. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of New Zealand," he said wishing that Prime Minister and the Government would get strength to eliminate terrorism in New Zealand.