RCSSL set to celebrate Commonwealth Day

The Royal Commonwealth Society of Sri Lanka (RCSSL) will hold a dinner dance on Tuesday April 2 at 7 p.m.to mark Commonwealth Day 2019 at the Galadari Hotel, under the auspices of the Speaker of Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya. This date coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the RCS Sri Lanka Branch.

Commonwealth Day which fell on March 11 this year saw many Commonwealth countries mark the day in various ways through events. Some countries have been celebrating through events along the weeks following the day, featuring everything from parties to church services from democracy debates to fashion shows as 2.4 billion people in 53 countries celebrate the history and values that bind them together.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth. Commonwealth Day has been celebrated across the Commonwealth every year since the 1970s. Recently there has been a shift away from celebrating a single day towards celebrating a full week and even many days after.

The aim is to celebrate the unity, diversity and links of the modern Commonwealth and to foster greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s achievements and role.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states. It is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. The shared values and principles are inscribed in the Commonwealth Charter. Thirty one of its members are small states, many of which are island nations.

The Royal Commonwealth Society, Sri Lanka to mark this special day, on April 2 has organised an attractive entertainment line-up for the dinner dance that will include many prizes including air tickets and many other gifts to be won through raffle draws, and other surprises are in store. A leading band will be in attendance. A grand dinner is included in the entrance ticket.