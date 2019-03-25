Thailand election: Pro-military political party takes lead

A pro-military political party in Thailand has taken an unexpected lead in the country's first election since the army took power five years ago.With more than 90% of ballots counted, the Palang Pracha Rath Party has gained 7.6m of the popular vote - half a million more than opposition Pheu Thai.

However it is now looking likely that the Palang Pracha Rath Party (PPRP) will be in a position to form a government under the current leader, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led the coup that ousted Mr Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, in 2014.

More than 50 million people were eligible to vote, but turnout was reportedly low for Thailand at just 65%.Thailand has been buffeted by political instability for years. After seizing power in 2014, the army promised to restore order and democracy, but had repeatedly postponed this election.

