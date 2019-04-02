British Navy ship in Colombo

HMS ‘Montrose’ of the Royal Navy arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (02nd April). The visiting ship was welcomed by Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions and the occasion was also attended by Director Naval Operations, Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and a group of representatives from the British High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer HMS ‘Montrose’, Commander Conor O’Neil called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held a cordial discussion. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.

HMS ‘Montrose’ is a 133m long ship with a displacement of 3,610 tons. The vessel is manned by 215 officers and sailors. During their stay in the island, the crew members of the ship will take part in several events organized by Sri Lanka Navy.The ship is scheduled to leave for her next port of call tomorrow (03rd April), after completing her tour events in Sri Lanka.