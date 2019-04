Indonesia's president looks to be on course for re-election, according to unofficial results released within hours of polls closing. Joko Widodo has a lead of about 10% over his rival, the ex-general Prabowo Subianto, in some early results.

Official results are not expected until May, but the so-called "quick counts" - undertaken by polling companies - have proved correct in previous years.Indonesia voted on Wednesday in one of the world's largest one-day elections.

More than 192 million people were eligible to cast their ballot to select 20,000 local and national lawmakers, including the president.