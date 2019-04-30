Spanish election: socialists win amid far-right gains

The governing Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) has won the country's general election with 123 seats after 99.9 percent of the votes were counted.PSOE's historical centre-right rival, the People's Party (PP), won 66 seats in Sunday's election in Spain.

Speaking to supporters in Madrid, PSOE leader and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “the future has won” after his party won about 30 percent fo the vote. Turnout was about 75 percent.Supporters chanted "With Rivera, no!" at the rally, referring to Albert Rivera, the leader of Citizens, a party that considers itself centrist but allied with PP and Vox, further fuelling criticisms that it is far right.

PP won 66 seats, a decrease of 71 seats from the previous government.PP leader Pablo Casado told supporters on Sunday evening that the party will “continue to lead the opposition and the centre-right” of Spain.Citizens won 57 seats, a gain of 25 while Vox made historic gains with 24 seats representing the far-right’s return to Spanish national politics. Sanchez announced that he would soon open talks with other political parties to form a coalition.