More than 150 are dead as heavy monsoon rains batter India



In Myanmar, 53 people were killed and 47 rescued as landslides forced thousands from their homes on Sunday, according to the country's state media. Parts of Myanmar have had 500 millimeters (20 inches) of rain in the last week, and some areas are expected to have up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) more over the next five days.

In India, more than 165,000 people have been forced out of their homes by the monsoons and have taken refuge in 1,318 relief camps across the southern state of Kerala, where 60 people have died, officials said. Nearly 200 houses in the state were destroyed in rain-related incidents, according to officials.

Refugees rest in a relief camp at Eloor in Kochi in the Indian state of Kerala.In neighboring Karnataka state, 30 people died and 14 are missing due to floods, according to the local government. The state administration has evacuated more than 30,000 people to 924 relief camps.

In the western state of Maharashtra, 40 people died and three were missing, while in neighboring Gujarat state, 22 had died, officials said.

A total of 44 teams from National Disaster Response Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force are taking part in rescue and relief operations.

Large swaths of South Asia were hit by heavy monsoon rains last month, leaving at least 227 people dead across India, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Volunteers, local residents and members of National Disaster Response Force search for survivors in the debris left by a landslide at Puthumala at Meppadi in the Wayanad district.

The monsoon period stretches until September, making recovery difficult for those affected. Hundreds of homes have been damaged or completely destroyed in the first wave of the season, and families are racing to rebuild them before more rains come.

Authorities in Myanmar's Paung Township were racing to rescue those affected Sunday. Some 53 people were killed, while 47 were rescued, according to the country's state media.

The flooding has damaged over 4,000 homes, according Global New Light of Myanmar. Villagers have been evacuated to temporary shelters that have been set up at monasteries and religious buildings.