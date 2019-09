Dorian pounds Bahamas as hurricane warnings are issued for Florida coast

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in parts of the US on Sunday as Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with 185-mph winds. The storm -- the strongest anywhere on the planet this year -- made landfall Sunday afternoon on the southern end of the Bahamas' Elbow Cay, which runs along the east coast of Great Abaco. It was the first time a Category 5 storm has hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.The storm destroyed homes and blew away roofs in the Abaco Islands, local authorities said. Videos from residents on Great Abaco showed wind bending trees and heavy rain washing out the horizon as thigh-high water flooded an apartment complex."We are facing a hurricane that we have never seen in The Bahamas," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis wrote on Twitter. "Please pray for us."

"Everyone there should take immediate shelter and not venture into the eye," the center said.

As the storm crept toward the United States, mandatory evacuations had already begun in parts of Florida. Georgia and South Carolina also issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities on Sunday.

As of 11 p.m. ET, the storm was about 135 miles east of West Palm Beach, and a large stretch of Florida's eastern coast was under hurricane warning, from Jupiter Inlet north to the Brevard County and Volusia County line. A hurricane watch was extended from Flagler and Volusia counties to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.

Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast late Monday through Tuesday night, the hurricane center said.

Between 2 and 10 inches of rain are expected to soak the Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia, the coast of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia, the hurricane center said. Some areas in the coastal Carolinas could see isolated showers with up to 15 inches of rain.

The storm is expected to strike Grand Bahama, the northernmost island in the archipelago, late Sunday or early Monday, forecasters said.

Conditions are expected to grow only worse as Dorian stalls over the Bahamas, forecasters say. The storm was moving west at 6 mph late Sunday, the hurricane center said.

Up to 24 inches of rain is expected to drop on the northwestern Bahamas, with isolated showers of up to 30 inches in some areas. And up to 4 inches of rain is expected in the central Bahamas.

Rainfall in the Bahamas and the US may cause life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said.

Key developments

• With gusts over 220 mph, Dorian has become "the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas," the National Hurricane Center said.

• The storm is growing, meteorologists said, with hurricane-force winds now extending 45 miles from its eye.

• The northwestern Bahamas are under a hurricane warning, except for Andros Island, which is under a hurricane watch. A hurricane warning means "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane center said.

• In the Bahamas, life-threatening storm surges of 18 to 23 feet could crash into the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, the hurricane center said.

• The northwestern Bahamas also could get 12 to 24 inches of rain, and 30 inches in some isolate areas, the hurricane center said.

• Orlando Melbourne International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will suspend commercial flights and close terminals at 12 p.m. Monday.

• South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for some communities along the coast between Beaufort County and Horry County beginning noon on Monday.

• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued mandatory evacuations to begin at 12 p.m. Monday in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden Counties.

• At 11 p.m. ET, the hurricane center issued a storm-surge warning for most of Florida's Atlantic coast, from northern Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet. A storm-surge watch was in effect for the area between Deerfield Beach and Lantana, and for Volusia County.

Where will Dorian go next?

The storm was projected to reach Florida by Labor Day weekend, but current forecasts have it turning north Monday evening. The storm is predicted to ride along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to meteorologists.

Many models show the storm staying just off Florida's coast Tuesday and then skirting the coasts of Georgia and North and South Carolina.

Still, a major hurricane hovering just off the coast could cause serious damage.

Mandatory evacuations have already been ordered for residents living in mobile homes or in low-lying areas of Palm Beach, Martin, Brevard and St. Lucie counties, officials said.

The Palm Beach and Martin county evacuations began at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the Brevard and St. Lucie county evacuations are set to start Monday morning.

St. Lucie County authorities said they have already received a report of an attempted burglary at a vacated home, and Sheriff Ken Mascara warned would-be looters, "We are watching for this kind of activity."

Approximately 148,500 residents in St. Johns County, Florida, will be subject to a mandatory evacuation order that also goes into effect Monday morning, county authorities said. The order includes the entire city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and residents in waterfront properties or other flood-prone areas.

"This is a storm of storms," St. John County Sheriff David Shoar told reporters Sunday.

Utility workers and the National Guard are also moving into place to respond to Dorian's potential destruction.

About 16,000 workers are fanning out across Florida to handle expected power outages stemming from the storm, Florida Power & Light Company president Eric Silagy said.

About 4,400 Florida National Guard soldiers and airmen are preparing to respond as well, and they will focus primarily on search and rescue, communications and aviation, spokeswoman Maj. Caitlin Brown said. She added that eight military helicopters are on standby.

Possible storm surges along Florida's coast

Hurricane and storm-surge watches have been issued for Florida's east coast, from Deerfield Beach to the Brevard-Volusia County line, where the water could reach up to 7 feet, forecasters say.

Storm-surge watches are issued when "there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours," the center said.

With wind and rain possible without direct landfall, many Florida residents are still preparing and Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced voluntary evacuations for Osceola County, Glades, Hendry and Indian River counties, as well as in parts of Palm Beach County that are not under mandatory evacuation orders.

Workers board up a shop's window front as they make preparations for Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas.

Several highways will be suspending tolls to ease the evacuation efforts, the governor said.

Pete Werner said he is riding out the storm at home in Orlando but is sending his mother to Walt Disney World. He said it's the "safest place" to be in Central Florida during a hurricane.

"Their hotels are built to exceed Florida building codes so they're built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane," he said. "It's a self-contained city."

Werner said he didn't want his 88-year-old mother to be sitting in the heat if she loses power. "I'd rather her ride it out in luxury over at the BoardWalk," he said, referring to the Disney resort

As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward the United States, it is forecast to creep across the North Bahama Islands before moving toward Florida.

Here's what to expect from the storm before it makes landfall

SUNDAY

Hurricane conditions continuously lash the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama

The storm's forward movement likely slows to almost a crawl over North Bahama

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and very heavy rainfall will pound these northern islands

MONDAY

Dorian creeps toward Florida's east coast

Hurricane conditions are likely for anyone within 30 miles from the storm's center

Tropical-storm-force winds likely arrive along Florida coast

It continues to rain in the northwestern Bahamas, where up to 12 to 24 inches of rain is expected to fall, with isolated amounts of 30 inches

TUESDAY

Landfall is still a distinct possibility in Florida as some forecast models have shifted west again

The storm turns northward and moves up the coast of Florida or more likely offshore and along the coast

WEDNESDAY

The storm continues to produce hurricane-force winds as it heads north with some more weakening forecast

There is an increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

Flooding rainfall continues from southern Florida into Georgia

Closest approach to Georgia and not out of the realm of possibility for a landfall

THURSDAY

The closest approach to the Carolina coast and the possibility of a landfall

FRIDAY

The storm is near the outer banks of North Carolina