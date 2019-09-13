1,300 people are missing after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas

(CNN)The number of missing in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian has dropped significantly, to 1,300, providing a bit of rare good news in one of the nastiest storms the archipelago has ever faced.The government said Wednesday the number of missing stood at about 2,500, but "after cross-referencing databases," officials revised the tally down to 1,300, National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Carl Smith said Thursday.
The higher number was preliminary, with some names not yet confirmed against government records, Smith had said Wednesday.
Dorian flattened homes after it made landfall September 1, killing at least 50 people, officials said. The death toll is expected to go up as search and rescue crews scour the ruins in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.
Another tropical system could soon hammer the islands in the Bahamas that got slammed by Hurricane Dorian
Another tropical system could soon hammer the islands in the Bahamas that got slammed by Hurricane Dorian
Smith has urged people to continue submitting the names of missing persons through a hotline or visiting the social services office, which is handling the missing people register.
"As we are able to cross-reference our data sets, we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones," he said.
The hurricane tore through the islands at Category 5 strength, making it the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the Bahamas.
The first sweep this week of hard-hit northern islands -- where some 70,000 people have lost almost everything -- has been completed, including at least a first check for anyone in need of rescue, food or water and an assessment of damage and sanitation needs, said Daniel Gajewski of Fairfax County, Virginia's Urban Search and Rescue team.
"Lately it has been a lot of reconnaissance, a lot of building structures, and then from there we're getting a pulse on the locals," said Gajewski, who was deployed through the US Agency for International Development, or USAID.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the government is working to set up temporary housing for those who lost their homes, adding that he visited shelters in New Providence that are providing temporary housing to evacuees from Abaco and Grand Bahama. He warned against recirculating "false information" that was spreading discord in the community.
The Prime Minister announced a September 18 national prayer service to remember those lost to the storm. Flags will be flown at half-staff.
"We are a nation in mourning," his statement said. "The grief is unbearable following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, which has left behind death, destruction and despair on Grand Bahama and Abaco, our second and third most populous islands."
A 12-year-old fled the Bahamas with her godmother. They made it to Florida. Then US immigration authorities separated them
Rosa FloresCatherine Shoichet-Profile-Image
By Rosa Flores and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN
Updated 2255 GMT (0655 HKT) September 11, 2019
Kaytora Paul's mother said the 12-year-old was separated from her godmother and sent to a shelter for unaccompanied minors after they evacuated from the Bahamas and arrived in Florida. This family photo was first published by the Miami Herald.
Kaytora Paul's mother said the 12-year-old was separated from her godmother and sent to a shelter for unaccompanied minors after they evacuated from the Bahamas and arrived in Florida. This family photo was first published by the Miami Herald.
(CNN)The mother of a 12-year-old from the Bahamas is trying to reunite with her daughter after US immigration authorities sent the girl to a shelter for unaccompanied minors, according to the Miami Herald.
Katty Paul told the Herald her daughter flew to West Palm Beach with her godmother Sunday after their family was rescued in the Bahamas. Immigration authorities, Paul said, separated the girl from the godmother after they arrived in Florida.
The mother, who CNN has been unable to reach for comment, told the Herald her daughter is now in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
"I thought losing my house was devastating. Or having to relocate to a different island or country was devastating," Paul told the Herald. "But when I found out that they got her, my baby, I mean, there are no words. It was at that moment that I really lost everything."
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
51 of 99
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Hide Caption
52 of 99
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
53 of 99
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Hide Caption
54 of 99
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
55 of 99
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Hide Caption
56 of 99
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Hide Caption
57 of 99
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
58 of 99
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
59 of 99
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Hide Caption
60 of 99
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
61 of 99
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
62 of 99
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
63 of 99
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Hide Caption
64 of 99
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
65 of 99
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
66 of 99
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Hide Caption
67 of 99
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
68 of 99
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Hide Caption
69 of 99
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 99
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Hide Caption
71 of 99
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
72 of 99
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Hide Caption
73 of 99
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Hide Caption
74 of 99
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Hide Caption
75 of 99
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Hide Caption
76 of 99
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
77 of 99
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Hide Caption
78 of 99
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Hide Caption
79 of 99
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
80 of 99
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Hide Caption
81 of 99
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Hide Caption
82 of 99
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Hide Caption
83 of 99
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Hide Caption
84 of 99
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Hide Caption
85 of 99
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Hide Caption
86 of 99
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
87 of 99
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
88 of 99
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Hide Caption
89 of 99
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Hide Caption
90 of 99
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
91 of 99
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Hide Caption
92 of 99
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Hide Caption
93 of 99
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
94 of 99
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Hide Caption
95 of 99
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
96 of 99
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
97 of 99
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Hide Caption
98 of 99
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Hide Caption
99 of 99
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 99
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
2 of 99
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 99
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
4 of 99
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 99
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 99
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
7 of 99
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 99
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
9 of 99
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Hide Caption
10 of 99
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 99
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 99
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 99
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 99
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
15 of 99
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
16 of 99
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
17 of 99
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
18 of 99
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
19 of 99
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 99
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 99
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 99
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Hide Caption
23 of 99
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
24 of 99
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
25 of 99
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
26 of 99
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Hide Caption
27 of 99
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Hide Caption
28 of 99
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
29 of 99
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 99
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
31 of 99
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
32 of 99
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Hide Caption
33 of 99
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
34 of 99
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
35 of 99
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
36 of 99
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
37 of 99
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Hide Caption
38 of 99
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Hide Caption
39 of 99
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Hide Caption
40 of 99
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Hide Caption
41 of 99
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
42 of 99
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
43 of 99
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Hide Caption
44 of 99
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Hide Caption
45 of 99
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Hide Caption
46 of 99
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 99
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Hide Caption
48 of 99
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
49 of 99
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
51 of 99
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Hide Caption
52 of 99
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
53 of 99
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Hide Caption
54 of 99
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
55 of 99
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Hide Caption
56 of 99
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Hide Caption
57 of 99
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
58 of 99
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
59 of 99
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Hide Caption
60 of 99
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
61 of 99
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
62 of 99
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
63 of 99
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Hide Caption
64 of 99
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
65 of 99
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
66 of 99
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Hide Caption
67 of 99
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
68 of 99
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Hide Caption
69 of 99
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 99
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Hide Caption
71 of 99
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
72 of 99
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Hide Caption
73 of 99
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Hide Caption
74 of 99
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Hide Caption
75 of 99
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Hide Caption
76 of 99
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
77 of 99
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Hide Caption
78 of 99
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Hide Caption
79 of 99
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
80 of 99
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Hide Caption
81 of 99
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Hide Caption
82 of 99
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Hide Caption
83 of 99
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Hide Caption
84 of 99
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Hide Caption
85 of 99
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Hide Caption
86 of 99
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
87 of 99
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
88 of 99
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Hide Caption
89 of 99
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Hide Caption
90 of 99
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
91 of 99
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Hide Caption
92 of 99
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Hide Caption
93 of 99
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
94 of 99
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Hide Caption
95 of 99
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
96 of 99
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
97 of 99
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Hide Caption
98 of 99
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Hide Caption
99 of 99
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 99
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
2 of 99
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 99
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
4 of 99
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 99
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 99
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
7 of 99
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 99
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
9 of 99
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Hide Caption
10 of 99
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 99
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 99
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 99
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 99
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
15 of 99
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
16 of 99
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
17 of 99
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
18 of 99
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
19 of 99
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 99
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 99
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 99
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Hide Caption
23 of 99
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
24 of 99
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
25 of 99
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
26 of 99
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Hide Caption
27 of 99
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Hide Caption
28 of 99
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
29 of 99
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 99
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
31 of 99
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
32 of 99
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Hide Caption
33 of 99
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
34 of 99
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
35 of 99
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
36 of 99
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
37 of 99
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Hide Caption
38 of 99
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Hide Caption
39 of 99
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Hide Caption
40 of 99
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Hide Caption
41 of 99
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
42 of 99
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
43 of 99
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Hide Caption
44 of 99
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Hide Caption
45 of 99
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Hide Caption
46 of 99
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 99
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Hide Caption
48 of 99
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
49 of 99
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
02b dorian bahamas 090803 dorian bahamas 090904 dorian bahamas 090801 dorian bahamas 090805 dorian bahamas 090808 dorian bahamas 090705 dorian bahamas 090709 dorian bahamas 0907 RESTRICTED11 dorian bahamas 090706 dorian bahamas 090710 dorian bahamas 090714 dorian nova scotia 090712 dorian new brunswick 090713 dorian NC 0906 RESTRICTED05 dorian NC 090602 dorian BAHAMAS 090601 dorian SC 090603 dorian BAHAMAS 090604 dorian NC 090606 dorian 090508 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island09 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island10 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island11 dorian 0905 Charleston12 dorian 0905 myrtle beach13 dorian 0905 myrtle beach 01 nc tornado dorian 090502 nc tornado dorian 090502 dorian 090503 dorian 090505 dorian 0090529 dorian 0904 bahamas04 dorian 090522 dorian 090409 dorian 090423 dorian 090419 dorian 090416 dorian 090410 dorian 090421 dorian 090424 dorian 090420 dorian 090413B dorian 090414 dorian 090408 dorian 090411 dorian 090405 dorian bahamas aerials14 hurricane dorian 090310 Hurricane Dorian 090303 dorian 090419 hurricane dorian 090304 Hurricane Dorian 090305 Hurricane Dorian 090306 Hurricane Dorian 090307 Hurricane Dorian 090308 Hurricane Dorian 090317 Hurricane Dorian 090201 dorian 090518 hurricane dorian 090316 Hurricane Dorian 0902 RESTRICTED18 Hurricane Dorian 090212 hurricane dorian 090210 hurricane dorian 090208 hurricane dorian 0902 prime minister13 hurricane dorian 090211 hurricane dorian 090201 hurricane dorian 0902 international space station01 Hope Town Dorian damage 0902 SCREENGRAB05 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED03 hurricane dorian 090207 hurricane dorian 090206 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED09 hurricane dorian 090204 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED07 hurricane dorian 090112 hurricane dorian 090105 hurricane dorian 090104 hurricane dorian 0901bpt102 dorian 0831201901 dorian prep 0831 BAHAMAS05 dorian 083003B dorian 083004 dorian 083001 dorian 083003 dorian 082902 dorian 083001 dorian 082902 dorian 082902 hurricane dorian 19082902 dorian FL 082909 ts dorian 082801 dorian FL 082902 ts dorian 082808 ts dorian 082807 ts dorian 082803 ts dorian 082804 ts dorian 082805 ts dorian 082806 ts dorian 0828
A CBP spokesperson said in a statement that officials are working to reunite the girl with her family, adding that the agency had followed an important protocol meant to protect children from exploitation.
"CBP has been in contact with the child's mother and is working through HHS to verify legitimate caretakers and reunite them," the statement said.
It can take weeks for children to be placed with sponsors once they're in HHS custody, according to government statistics.
The girl arrived in West Palm Beach Monday "with an adult that had no identifiable familial relationship," CBP said.
"CBP made multiple attempts to contact family members, however was unsuccessful, resulting in the need to transfer the child to (HHS) custody," the statement said. "This established CBP protocol is meant to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and human smuggling and is especially important during uncertainties created by natural disasters and emergencies."
HHS told CNN in a statement that the agency does not comment on specific cases but that, by law, HHS is required to provide care for unaccompanied children.
"Once in our care we work to put them in immediate contact with parents or family members so they may be united with a suitable sponsor as soon as possible," the statement said.
Hurricane Dorian left about 17% of Bahamians homeless, and finding refuge won't be easy
Hurricane Dorian left about 17% of Bahamians homeless, and finding refuge won't be easy
In the past, US immigration authorities have said they will separate children from adults at US ports of entry when there are questions of parentage or the adults are not legal guardians of the children. In recent days, officials have also said there's been confusion as authorities scramble to respond to the unfolding disaster in the Bahamas.
Immigrant rights advocates slammed the US government's handling of the Bahamian girl's case and called for her release from custody.
"This little girl came to the US fleeing Hurricane Dorian with her godmother at her parents' direction only to be classified as an 'unaccompanied minor' and ripped away from her loved ones," Families Belong Together Chair Jess Morales Rocketto said in a statement Wednesday. "Now, her family has to start the long process of becoming the child's sponsor while they face deportation at the end of the month. We demand her immediate release."
Schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, enroll displaced Bahamian students
Schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, enroll displaced Bahamian students
Paul arrived in Miami on Tuesday and is trying to reunite with her daughter, according to the Herald. She told the newspaper her family of six were inside their house when the roof collapsed and that they barely survived the storm. They spent six days sleeping in their Dodge before rescuers got to them, the mother told the Herald. She said she sent her daughter with her godmother because there wasn't room for the whole family to evacuate together, according to the newspaper.
"There wasn't enough space. At that point you have to make a decision," Paul said, according to the Herald. "I sent my 12-year-old with her godmother, while I stayed with our two youngest and my husband stayed with our adult son."
Now, Paul said she's terrified she won't be able to reunite before September 26, the day US authorities have told her she'll have to leave the country.
"I don't even want to think about what that will look like — if I have to leave here before being able to claim my own daughter," Paul told the Herald.
They came to enjoy paradise. Now, they're helping their Bahamian neighbors recover from Dorian's wrath
CNN Digital Rebranding 2015 Paula Newton Photo: Jeremy Freeman
By Paula Newton, CNN
Updated 1831 GMT (0231 HKT) September 11, 2019
great guana cay abacos islands bahamas newton pkg vpx_00023408
Pause
MuteMute
Current Time0:23
/
Duration Time2:54
FullscreenNow PlayingWealthy patrons chip in...
Source: CNN
Wealthy patrons chip in to help a Bahamas community heal 02:54
Great Guana Cay, the Bahamas (CNN)The fire chief in this now-battered corner of the Bahamas never wanted the majestic resort, with its private golf course and hundreds of high-end mansions, built on this islet in the heart of the Abaco islands.
"I am not the biggest fan of Baker's Bay. I didn't want that golf course built. I was fighting it for 10 years," Troy Albury, of the Great Guana Cay Fire Department, said of the 585-acre club that caters to wealthy, often-famous patrons who arrive from far beyond its crystal blue waters.
'Grand Bahama right now is dead': A firsthand look at Dorian's destruction
'Grand Bahama right now is dead': A firsthand look at Dorian's destruction
But since Hurricane Dorian tore a Category 5 path just south of the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, it's been patrons of the vast resort community -- itself devastated by the storm -- that have harnessed their considerable resources to rush help to nearby neighborhoods that were left in splinters.
"They have been our savior during this," Albury told CNN.
While official help was slow to arrive after the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas, Baker's Bay patrons sent private helicopters and supplies and even evacuated the injured and vulnerable, said residents who in ordinary times wouldn't be allowed even to set foot in the manicured, members-only enclave that covers a huge swath of their island.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady mentioned his own ties to the area as he appealed online for donations to an Abaco relief fund.
"Our family has been traveling to the beautiful paradise of The Abacos for many years and we are devastated by the events of this tragic hurricane," he wrote in an Instagram post. "While visiting we've built relationships with the incredible Bahamians who call these islands home, and now it's our responsibility to help them."
Meantime, neighbors in Great Guana Cay have largely helped themselves, stocking food and medical supplies in a church they converted into a shelter. Rescuers have also arrived, moving from one home to another, trying to assess the magnitude of damage.
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
51 of 99
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Hide Caption
52 of 99
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
53 of 99
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Hide Caption
54 of 99
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
55 of 99
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Hide Caption
56 of 99
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Hide Caption
57 of 99
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
58 of 99
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
59 of 99
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Hide Caption
60 of 99
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
61 of 99
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
62 of 99
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
63 of 99
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Hide Caption
64 of 99
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
65 of 99
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
66 of 99
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Hide Caption
67 of 99
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
68 of 99
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Hide Caption
69 of 99
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 99
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Hide Caption
71 of 99
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
72 of 99
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Hide Caption
73 of 99
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Hide Caption
74 of 99
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Hide Caption
75 of 99
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Hide Caption
76 of 99
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
77 of 99
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Hide Caption
78 of 99
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Hide Caption
79 of 99
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
80 of 99
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Hide Caption
81 of 99
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Hide Caption
82 of 99
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Hide Caption
83 of 99
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Hide Caption
84 of 99
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Hide Caption
85 of 99
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Hide Caption
86 of 99
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
87 of 99
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
88 of 99
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Hide Caption
89 of 99
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Hide Caption
90 of 99
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
91 of 99
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Hide Caption
92 of 99
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Hide Caption
93 of 99
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
94 of 99
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Hide Caption
95 of 99
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
96 of 99
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
97 of 99
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Hide Caption
98 of 99
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Hide Caption
99 of 99
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 99
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
2 of 99
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 99
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
4 of 99
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 99
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 99
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
7 of 99
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 99
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
9 of 99
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Hide Caption
10 of 99
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 99
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 99
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 99
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 99
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
15 of 99
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
16 of 99
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
17 of 99
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
18 of 99
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
19 of 99
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 99
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 99
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 99
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Hide Caption
23 of 99
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
24 of 99
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
25 of 99
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
26 of 99
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Hide Caption
27 of 99
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Hide Caption
28 of 99
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
29 of 99
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 99
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
31 of 99
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
32 of 99
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Hide Caption
33 of 99
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
34 of 99
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
35 of 99
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
36 of 99
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
37 of 99
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Hide Caption
38 of 99
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Hide Caption
39 of 99
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Hide Caption
40 of 99
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Hide Caption
41 of 99
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
42 of 99
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
43 of 99
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Hide Caption
44 of 99
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Hide Caption
45 of 99
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Hide Caption
46 of 99
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 99
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Hide Caption
48 of 99
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
49 of 99
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
51 of 99
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.
Hide Caption
52 of 99
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
53 of 99
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.
Hide Caption
54 of 99
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
55 of 99
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.
Hide Caption
56 of 99
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.
Hide Caption
57 of 99
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
58 of 99
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.
Hide Caption
59 of 99
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.
Hide Caption
60 of 99
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
61 of 99
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
62 of 99
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
63 of 99
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."
Hide Caption
64 of 99
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
65 of 99
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
66 of 99
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.
Hide Caption
67 of 99
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
68 of 99
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.
Hide Caption
69 of 99
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.
Hide Caption
70 of 99
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.
Hide Caption
71 of 99
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.
Hide Caption
72 of 99
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.
Hide Caption
73 of 99
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.
Hide Caption
74 of 99
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.
Hide Caption
75 of 99
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.
Hide Caption
76 of 99
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Hide Caption
77 of 99
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.
Hide Caption
78 of 99
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.
Hide Caption
79 of 99
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
80 of 99
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Hide Caption
81 of 99
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.
Hide Caption
82 of 99
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.
Hide Caption
83 of 99
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.
Hide Caption
84 of 99
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.
Hide Caption
85 of 99
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."
Hide Caption
86 of 99
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
87 of 99
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.
Hide Caption
88 of 99
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.
Hide Caption
89 of 99
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.
Hide Caption
90 of 99
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
91 of 99
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.
Hide Caption
92 of 99
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.
Hide Caption
93 of 99
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.
Hide Caption
94 of 99
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.
Hide Caption
95 of 99
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
96 of 99
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.
Hide Caption
97 of 99
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.
Hide Caption
98 of 99
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.
Hide Caption
99 of 99
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.
Hide Caption
1 of 99
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
2 of 99
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.
Hide Caption
3 of 99
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
4 of 99
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.
Hide Caption
5 of 99
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.
Hide Caption
6 of 99
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
7 of 99
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.
Hide Caption
8 of 99
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.
Hide Caption
9 of 99
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.
Hide Caption
10 of 99
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.
Hide Caption
11 of 99
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.
Hide Caption
12 of 99
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.
Hide Caption
13 of 99
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 99
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
15 of 99
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.
Hide Caption
16 of 99
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
17 of 99
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
18 of 99
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.
Hide Caption
19 of 99
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 99
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 99
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
22 of 99
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.
Hide Caption
23 of 99
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
24 of 99
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
25 of 99
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.
Hide Caption
26 of 99
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.
Hide Caption
27 of 99
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.
Hide Caption
28 of 99
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.
Hide Caption
29 of 99
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 99
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
31 of 99
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.
Hide Caption
32 of 99
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.
Hide Caption
33 of 99
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.
Hide Caption
34 of 99
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
35 of 99
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.
Hide Caption
36 of 99
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.
Hide Caption
37 of 99
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.
Hide Caption
38 of 99
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.
Hide Caption
39 of 99
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.
Hide Caption
40 of 99
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.
Hide Caption
41 of 99
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
42 of 99
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.
Hide Caption
43 of 99
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.
Hide Caption
44 of 99
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.
Hide Caption
45 of 99
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.
Hide Caption
46 of 99
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 99
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.
Hide Caption
48 of 99
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.
Hide Caption
49 of 99
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Photos: Hurricane Dorian
Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.
Hide Caption
50 of 99
02b dorian bahamas 090803 dorian bahamas 090904 dorian bahamas 090801 dorian bahamas 090805 dorian bahamas 090808 dorian bahamas 090705 dorian bahamas 090709 dorian bahamas 0907 RESTRICTED11 dorian bahamas 090706 dorian bahamas 090710 dorian bahamas 090714 dorian nova scotia 090712 dorian new brunswick 090713 dorian NC 0906 RESTRICTED05 dorian NC 090602 dorian BAHAMAS 090601 dorian SC 090603 dorian BAHAMAS 090604 dorian NC 090606 dorian 090508 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island09 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island10 dorian 0905 Great Abaco Island11 dorian 0905 Charleston12 dorian 0905 myrtle beach13 dorian 0905 myrtle beach 01 nc tornado dorian 090502 nc tornado dorian 090502 dorian 090503 dorian 090505 dorian 0090529 dorian 0904 bahamas04 dorian 090522 dorian 090409 dorian 090423 dorian 090419 dorian 090416 dorian 090410 dorian 090421 dorian 090424 dorian 090420 dorian 090413B dorian 090414 dorian 090408 dorian 090411 dorian 090405 dorian bahamas aerials14 hurricane dorian 090310 Hurricane Dorian 090303 dorian 090419 hurricane dorian 090304 Hurricane Dorian 090305 Hurricane Dorian 090306 Hurricane Dorian 090307 Hurricane Dorian 090308 Hurricane Dorian 090317 Hurricane Dorian 090201 dorian 090518 hurricane dorian 090316 Hurricane Dorian 0902 RESTRICTED18 Hurricane Dorian 090212 hurricane dorian 090210 hurricane dorian 090208 hurricane dorian 0902 prime minister13 hurricane dorian 090211 hurricane dorian 090201 hurricane dorian 0902 international space station01 Hope Town Dorian damage 0902 SCREENGRAB05 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED03 hurricane dorian 090207 hurricane dorian 090206 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED09 hurricane dorian 090204 hurricane dorian 0902 RESTRICTED07 hurricane dorian 090112 hurricane dorian 090105 hurricane dorian 090104 hurricane dorian 0901bpt102 dorian 0831201901 dorian prep 0831 BAHAMAS05 dorian 083003B dorian 083004 dorian 083001 dorian 083003 dorian 082902 dorian 083001 dorian 082902 dorian 082902 hurricane dorian 19082902 dorian FL 082909 ts dorian 082801 dorian FL 082902 ts dorian 082808 ts dorian 082807 ts dorian 082803 ts dorian 082804 ts dorian 082805 ts dorian 082806 ts dorian 0828
2,500 people are listed as missing
The first sweep of hard-hit northern islands -- where some 70,000 people have lost almost everything -- has been completed, including at least a first check for anyone in need of rescue, food or water and an assessment of damage and sanitation needs, said Daniel Gajewski of Fairfax County, Virginia's Urban Search and Rescue team.
'They are fighting for water to bathe. Water to drink.' Evacuees describe devastation in Bahamas after Dorian
'They are fighting for water to bathe. Water to drink.' Evacuees describe devastation in Bahamas after Dorian
"Lately it has been a lot of reconnaissance, a lot of building structures, and then from there we're getting a pulse on the locals," said Gajewski, who was deployed through the US Agency for International Development, or USAID.
Dorian's official death toll in the Bahamas now stands at 50, police said, though the grim number is expected to rise. Some 2,500 people are listed as missing in a government registry, Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency's spokesman Carl Smith said Wednesday, though he warned that each name was not confirmed.
USAID will continue to help with recovery efforts, taking cues from the Bahamian government, the agency said. Many locals have lost everything and have no insurance because costs had skyrocketed in recent years.
So far, about 5,000 people have escaped the Abaco Islands. And while Prime Hubert Minnis has said evacuees will be able to come back, no one knows how long the recovery will take.
Other residents remain stuck in precarious conditions.
"So many people here are living in homes that are not suitable to be lived in here in Freeport and in Grand Abaco," CNN's Patrick Oppmann said Tuesday from the city on Grand Bahama island.
'We need help, lots of help'
People in Fox Town, on Little Abaco Island, had been totally cut off until a British ship, RFA Mounts Bay, arrived to deliver water, food rations, emergency shelter kits and hygiene kits, said its commanding officer, Captain Robert Anders.
Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims
Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims
"There are a lot of people there and they haven't had any food or water," he told CNN. "They had not seen any people."
In Marsh Harbour, about 1,100 buildings were destroyed, according to satellite images from the humanitarian agency, Map Action.
Just a ferry ride away, back on Great Guana Cay, residents are grateful to the affluent benefactors whose local ties moved them to dispatch aid days before the authorities arrived.
"I guess it's time to bury the hatchet with Baker's Bay," Albury, the fire chief, said.
Still, they struggle to grasp the rebuilding task ahead.
"This is going to take a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of dedication," he said. "We need help, lots of help."