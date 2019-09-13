1,300 people are missing after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas

(CNN)The number of missing in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian has dropped significantly, to 1,300, providing a bit of rare good news in one of the nastiest storms the archipelago has ever faced.The government said Wednesday the number of missing stood at about 2,500, but "after cross-referencing databases," officials revised the tally down to 1,300, National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Carl Smith said Thursday.

The higher number was preliminary, with some names not yet confirmed against government records, Smith had said Wednesday.

Dorian flattened homes after it made landfall September 1, killing at least 50 people, officials said. The death toll is expected to go up as search and rescue crews scour the ruins in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.

Another tropical system could soon hammer the islands in the Bahamas that got slammed by Hurricane Dorian

Another tropical system could soon hammer the islands in the Bahamas that got slammed by Hurricane Dorian

Smith has urged people to continue submitting the names of missing persons through a hotline or visiting the social services office, which is handling the missing people register.

"As we are able to cross-reference our data sets, we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones," he said.

The hurricane tore through the islands at Category 5 strength, making it the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the Bahamas.

The first sweep this week of hard-hit northern islands -- where some 70,000 people have lost almost everything -- has been completed, including at least a first check for anyone in need of rescue, food or water and an assessment of damage and sanitation needs, said Daniel Gajewski of Fairfax County, Virginia's Urban Search and Rescue team.

"Lately it has been a lot of reconnaissance, a lot of building structures, and then from there we're getting a pulse on the locals," said Gajewski, who was deployed through the US Agency for International Development, or USAID.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the government is working to set up temporary housing for those who lost their homes, adding that he visited shelters in New Providence that are providing temporary housing to evacuees from Abaco and Grand Bahama. He warned against recirculating "false information" that was spreading discord in the community.

The Prime Minister announced a September 18 national prayer service to remember those lost to the storm. Flags will be flown at half-staff.

"We are a nation in mourning," his statement said. "The grief is unbearable following the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, which has left behind death, destruction and despair on Grand Bahama and Abaco, our second and third most populous islands."

A 12-year-old fled the Bahamas with her godmother. They made it to Florida. Then US immigration authorities separated them

Kaytora Paul's mother said the 12-year-old was separated from her godmother and sent to a shelter for unaccompanied minors after they evacuated from the Bahamas and arrived in Florida. This family photo was first published by the Miami Herald.

Kaytora Paul's mother said the 12-year-old was separated from her godmother and sent to a shelter for unaccompanied minors after they evacuated from the Bahamas and arrived in Florida. This family photo was first published by the Miami Herald.

(CNN)The mother of a 12-year-old from the Bahamas is trying to reunite with her daughter after US immigration authorities sent the girl to a shelter for unaccompanied minors, according to the Miami Herald.

Katty Paul told the Herald her daughter flew to West Palm Beach with her godmother Sunday after their family was rescued in the Bahamas. Immigration authorities, Paul said, separated the girl from the godmother after they arrived in Florida.

The mother, who CNN has been unable to reach for comment, told the Herald her daughter is now in the custody of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"I thought losing my house was devastating. Or having to relocate to a different island or country was devastating," Paul told the Herald. "But when I found out that they got her, my baby, I mean, there are no words. It was at that moment that I really lost everything."

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

51 of 99

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Hide Caption

52 of 99

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

53 of 99

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Hide Caption

54 of 99

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

55 of 99

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Hide Caption

56 of 99

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Hide Caption

57 of 99

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

58 of 99

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Hide Caption

59 of 99

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Hide Caption

60 of 99

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

61 of 99

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

62 of 99

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

63 of 99

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Hide Caption

64 of 99

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

65 of 99

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

66 of 99

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Hide Caption

67 of 99

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

68 of 99

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Hide Caption

69 of 99

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

70 of 99

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Hide Caption

71 of 99

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

72 of 99

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Hide Caption

73 of 99

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Hide Caption

74 of 99

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Hide Caption

75 of 99

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Hide Caption

76 of 99

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Hide Caption

77 of 99

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Hide Caption

78 of 99

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Hide Caption

79 of 99

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

80 of 99

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Hide Caption

81 of 99

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Hide Caption

82 of 99

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Hide Caption

83 of 99

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Hide Caption

84 of 99

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Hide Caption

85 of 99

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Hide Caption

86 of 99

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

87 of 99

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

88 of 99

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Hide Caption

89 of 99

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Hide Caption

90 of 99

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

91 of 99

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Hide Caption

92 of 99

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Hide Caption

93 of 99

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

94 of 99

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Hide Caption

95 of 99

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

96 of 99

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

97 of 99

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Hide Caption

98 of 99

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Hide Caption

99 of 99

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Hide Caption

1 of 99

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

2 of 99

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Hide Caption

3 of 99

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

4 of 99

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Hide Caption

5 of 99

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Hide Caption

6 of 99

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

7 of 99

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Hide Caption

8 of 99

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

9 of 99

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Hide Caption

10 of 99

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Hide Caption

11 of 99

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Hide Caption

12 of 99

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Hide Caption

13 of 99

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Hide Caption

14 of 99

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

15 of 99

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

16 of 99

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

17 of 99

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

18 of 99

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

19 of 99

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Hide Caption

20 of 99

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Hide Caption

21 of 99

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

22 of 99

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Hide Caption

23 of 99

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

24 of 99

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

25 of 99

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

26 of 99

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Hide Caption

27 of 99

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Hide Caption

28 of 99

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

29 of 99

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Hide Caption

30 of 99

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

31 of 99

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

32 of 99

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Hide Caption

33 of 99

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

34 of 99

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

35 of 99

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

36 of 99

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

37 of 99

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Hide Caption

38 of 99

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Hide Caption

39 of 99

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Hide Caption

40 of 99

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Hide Caption

41 of 99

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

42 of 99

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

43 of 99

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Hide Caption

44 of 99

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Hide Caption

45 of 99

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Hide Caption

46 of 99

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Hide Caption

47 of 99

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Hide Caption

48 of 99

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

49 of 99

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

51 of 99

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Hide Caption

52 of 99

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

53 of 99

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Hide Caption

54 of 99

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

55 of 99

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Hide Caption

56 of 99

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Hide Caption

57 of 99

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

58 of 99

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Hide Caption

59 of 99

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Hide Caption

60 of 99

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

61 of 99

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

62 of 99

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

63 of 99

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Hide Caption

64 of 99

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

65 of 99

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

66 of 99

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Hide Caption

67 of 99

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

68 of 99

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Hide Caption

69 of 99

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

70 of 99

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Hide Caption

71 of 99

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

72 of 99

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Hide Caption

73 of 99

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Hide Caption

74 of 99

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Hide Caption

75 of 99

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Hide Caption

76 of 99

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Hide Caption

77 of 99

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Hide Caption

78 of 99

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Hide Caption

79 of 99

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

80 of 99

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Hide Caption

81 of 99

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Hide Caption

82 of 99

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Hide Caption

83 of 99

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Hide Caption

84 of 99

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Hide Caption

85 of 99

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Hide Caption

86 of 99

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

87 of 99

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

88 of 99

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Hide Caption

89 of 99

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Hide Caption

90 of 99

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

91 of 99

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Hide Caption

92 of 99

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Hide Caption

93 of 99

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

94 of 99

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Hide Caption

95 of 99

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

96 of 99

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

97 of 99

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Hide Caption

98 of 99

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Hide Caption

99 of 99

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Hide Caption

1 of 99

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

2 of 99

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Hide Caption

3 of 99

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

4 of 99

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Hide Caption

5 of 99

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Hide Caption

6 of 99

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

7 of 99

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Hide Caption

8 of 99

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

9 of 99

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Hide Caption

10 of 99

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Hide Caption

11 of 99

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Hide Caption

12 of 99

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Hide Caption

13 of 99

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Hide Caption

14 of 99

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

15 of 99

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

16 of 99

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

17 of 99

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

18 of 99

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

19 of 99

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Hide Caption

20 of 99

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Hide Caption

21 of 99

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

22 of 99

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Hide Caption

23 of 99

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

24 of 99

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

25 of 99

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

26 of 99

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Hide Caption

27 of 99

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Hide Caption

28 of 99

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

29 of 99

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Hide Caption

30 of 99

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

31 of 99

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

32 of 99

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Hide Caption

33 of 99

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

34 of 99

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

35 of 99

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

36 of 99

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

37 of 99

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Hide Caption

38 of 99

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Hide Caption

39 of 99

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Hide Caption

40 of 99

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Hide Caption

41 of 99

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

42 of 99

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

43 of 99

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Hide Caption

44 of 99

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Hide Caption

45 of 99

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Hide Caption

46 of 99

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Hide Caption

47 of 99

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Hide Caption

48 of 99

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

49 of 99

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

A CBP spokesperson said in a statement that officials are working to reunite the girl with her family, adding that the agency had followed an important protocol meant to protect children from exploitation.

"CBP has been in contact with the child's mother and is working through HHS to verify legitimate caretakers and reunite them," the statement said.

It can take weeks for children to be placed with sponsors once they're in HHS custody, according to government statistics.

The girl arrived in West Palm Beach Monday "with an adult that had no identifiable familial relationship," CBP said.

"CBP made multiple attempts to contact family members, however was unsuccessful, resulting in the need to transfer the child to (HHS) custody," the statement said. "This established CBP protocol is meant to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and human smuggling and is especially important during uncertainties created by natural disasters and emergencies."

HHS told CNN in a statement that the agency does not comment on specific cases but that, by law, HHS is required to provide care for unaccompanied children.

"Once in our care we work to put them in immediate contact with parents or family members so they may be united with a suitable sponsor as soon as possible," the statement said.

Hurricane Dorian left about 17% of Bahamians homeless, and finding refuge won't be easy

Hurricane Dorian left about 17% of Bahamians homeless, and finding refuge won't be easy

In the past, US immigration authorities have said they will separate children from adults at US ports of entry when there are questions of parentage or the adults are not legal guardians of the children. In recent days, officials have also said there's been confusion as authorities scramble to respond to the unfolding disaster in the Bahamas.

Immigrant rights advocates slammed the US government's handling of the Bahamian girl's case and called for her release from custody.

"This little girl came to the US fleeing Hurricane Dorian with her godmother at her parents' direction only to be classified as an 'unaccompanied minor' and ripped away from her loved ones," Families Belong Together Chair Jess Morales Rocketto said in a statement Wednesday. "Now, her family has to start the long process of becoming the child's sponsor while they face deportation at the end of the month. We demand her immediate release."

Schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, enroll displaced Bahamian students

Schools in Palm Beach County, Florida, enroll displaced Bahamian students

Paul arrived in Miami on Tuesday and is trying to reunite with her daughter, according to the Herald. She told the newspaper her family of six were inside their house when the roof collapsed and that they barely survived the storm. They spent six days sleeping in their Dodge before rescuers got to them, the mother told the Herald. She said she sent her daughter with her godmother because there wasn't room for the whole family to evacuate together, according to the newspaper.

"There wasn't enough space. At that point you have to make a decision," Paul said, according to the Herald. "I sent my 12-year-old with her godmother, while I stayed with our two youngest and my husband stayed with our adult son."

Now, Paul said she's terrified she won't be able to reunite before September 26, the day US authorities have told her she'll have to leave the country.

"I don't even want to think about what that will look like — if I have to leave here before being able to claim my own daughter," Paul told the Herald.

They came to enjoy paradise. Now, they're helping their Bahamian neighbors recover from Dorian's wrath

Great Guana Cay, the Bahamas (CNN)The fire chief in this now-battered corner of the Bahamas never wanted the majestic resort, with its private golf course and hundreds of high-end mansions, built on this islet in the heart of the Abaco islands.

"I am not the biggest fan of Baker's Bay. I didn't want that golf course built. I was fighting it for 10 years," Troy Albury, of the Great Guana Cay Fire Department, said of the 585-acre club that caters to wealthy, often-famous patrons who arrive from far beyond its crystal blue waters.

'Grand Bahama right now is dead': A firsthand look at Dorian's destruction

'Grand Bahama right now is dead': A firsthand look at Dorian's destruction

But since Hurricane Dorian tore a Category 5 path just south of the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, it's been patrons of the vast resort community -- itself devastated by the storm -- that have harnessed their considerable resources to rush help to nearby neighborhoods that were left in splinters.

"They have been our savior during this," Albury told CNN.

While official help was slow to arrive after the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas, Baker's Bay patrons sent private helicopters and supplies and even evacuated the injured and vulnerable, said residents who in ordinary times wouldn't be allowed even to set foot in the manicured, members-only enclave that covers a huge swath of their island.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady mentioned his own ties to the area as he appealed online for donations to an Abaco relief fund.

"Our family has been traveling to the beautiful paradise of The Abacos for many years and we are devastated by the events of this tragic hurricane," he wrote in an Instagram post. "While visiting we've built relationships with the incredible Bahamians who call these islands home, and now it's our responsibility to help them."

Meantime, neighbors in Great Guana Cay have largely helped themselves, stocking food and medical supplies in a church they converted into a shelter. Rescuers have also arrived, moving from one home to another, trying to assess the magnitude of damage.

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

51 of 99

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Hide Caption

52 of 99

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

53 of 99

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Hide Caption

54 of 99

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

55 of 99

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Hide Caption

56 of 99

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Hide Caption

57 of 99

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

58 of 99

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Hide Caption

59 of 99

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Hide Caption

60 of 99

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

61 of 99

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

62 of 99

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

63 of 99

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Hide Caption

64 of 99

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

65 of 99

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

66 of 99

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Hide Caption

67 of 99

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

68 of 99

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Hide Caption

69 of 99

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

70 of 99

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Hide Caption

71 of 99

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

72 of 99

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Hide Caption

73 of 99

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Hide Caption

74 of 99

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Hide Caption

75 of 99

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Hide Caption

76 of 99

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Hide Caption

77 of 99

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Hide Caption

78 of 99

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Hide Caption

79 of 99

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

80 of 99

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Hide Caption

81 of 99

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Hide Caption

82 of 99

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Hide Caption

83 of 99

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Hide Caption

84 of 99

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Hide Caption

85 of 99

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Hide Caption

86 of 99

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

87 of 99

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

88 of 99

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Hide Caption

89 of 99

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Hide Caption

90 of 99

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

91 of 99

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Hide Caption

92 of 99

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Hide Caption

93 of 99

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

94 of 99

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Hide Caption

95 of 99

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

96 of 99

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

97 of 99

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Hide Caption

98 of 99

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Hide Caption

99 of 99

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Hide Caption

1 of 99

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

2 of 99

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Hide Caption

3 of 99

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

4 of 99

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Hide Caption

5 of 99

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Hide Caption

6 of 99

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

7 of 99

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Hide Caption

8 of 99

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

9 of 99

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Hide Caption

10 of 99

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Hide Caption

11 of 99

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Hide Caption

12 of 99

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Hide Caption

13 of 99

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Hide Caption

14 of 99

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

15 of 99

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

16 of 99

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

17 of 99

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

18 of 99

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

19 of 99

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Hide Caption

20 of 99

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Hide Caption

21 of 99

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

22 of 99

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Hide Caption

23 of 99

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

24 of 99

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

25 of 99

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

26 of 99

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Hide Caption

27 of 99

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Hide Caption

28 of 99

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

29 of 99

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Hide Caption

30 of 99

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

31 of 99

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

32 of 99

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Hide Caption

33 of 99

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

34 of 99

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

35 of 99

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

36 of 99

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

37 of 99

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Hide Caption

38 of 99

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Hide Caption

39 of 99

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Hide Caption

40 of 99

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Hide Caption

41 of 99

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

42 of 99

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

43 of 99

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Hide Caption

44 of 99

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Hide Caption

45 of 99

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Hide Caption

46 of 99

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Hide Caption

47 of 99

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Hide Caption

48 of 99

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

49 of 99

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers walk down a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Casuarina Bridge in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

51 of 99

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A car is submerged in Freeport floodwaters on September 3.

Hide Caption

52 of 99

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents wade through a flooded street in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

53 of 99

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Eddie Wright and his dog, Vino, wait on a bus to evacuate Brunswick, Georgia.

Hide Caption

54 of 99

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is flooded in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

55 of 99

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People gather donations at the Christ Episcopal Church in Miami.

Hide Caption

56 of 99

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up at a Bahamian port on Monday, September 2.

Hide Caption

57 of 99

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man walks through the rubble left by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

58 of 99

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This September 2 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian as seen from the International Space Station.

Hide Caption

59 of 99

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuation traffic is seen near South Carolina's coast on September 2.

Hide Caption

60 of 99

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

US Coast Guard helicopter crews have been helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

61 of 99

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man crosses a street during a downpour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

62 of 99

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo shows Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

63 of 99

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Agency officials brief Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and his cabinet members on September 2. Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged. He called the devastation "unprecedented and extensive."

Hide Caption

64 of 99

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Businesses are shuttered near Jetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

65 of 99

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A boy stands near high surf in Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

66 of 99

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This view of the storm was taken from the International Space Station on September 2.

Hide Caption

67 of 99

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dorian left heavy damage at this resort in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

68 of 99

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves caused by Dorian crash into a man at the Jupiter Beach Park in Florida on September 2.

Hide Caption

69 of 99

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Strong winds blow the tops of trees and brush in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 2.

Hide Caption

70 of 99

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A passenger looks at the flight board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on September 2. The airport canceled flights and closed because of winds caused by Dorian.

Hide Caption

71 of 99

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People watch the waves crash onto Vero Beach, Florida, on September 2.

Hide Caption

72 of 99

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Clouds loom over a lifeguard tower in Fort Lauderdale on September 2.

Hide Caption

73 of 99

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Beachgoers watch a man ride a kiteboard in Indialantic, Florida, on Sunday, September 1.

Hide Caption

74 of 99

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Palm trees blow in strong winds prior to Dorian's landfall in Freeport.

Hide Caption

75 of 99

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A view outside a car's windshield before Dorian hit Freeport on September 1.

Hide Caption

76 of 99

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Riverside Mobile Home Park residents Joe Lewis, left, and Rob Chambers work to secure an air conditioner before evacuating the park in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Hide Caption

77 of 99

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man places a shutter in a window in Lake Worth, Florida.

Hide Caption

78 of 99

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Passengers arrive at Orlando International Airport on Saturday, August 31.

Hide Caption

79 of 99

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers install storm shutters in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

80 of 99

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

NASA employees watch as the Artemis launch tower is rolled back inside a building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Hide Caption

81 of 99

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Matt Rohrer loads sandbags in the back of his vehicle in Flagler Beach, Florida, on Friday, August 30.

Hide Caption

82 of 99

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers at Flamingo Gardens in Davie, Florida, move an Allosaurus statue on August 30.

Hide Caption

83 of 99

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in line before sunrise for a Sam's Club store to open in Kissimmee, Florida.

Hide Caption

84 of 99

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A supervised work crew of female jail prisoners fills sandbags in Titusville, Florida, on Thursday, August 29.

Hide Caption

85 of 99

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who <a href="/https://twitter.com/AstroDrewMorgan/status/1167447150478934016" target="_blank">posted this photo to Twitter.</a> "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

"Here's a look at #HurricaneDorian from @Space_Station," said astronaut Andrew Morgan, who posted this photo to Twitter. "I caught this shot (August 29) as it traveled across the Caribbean north of Haiti and the Dominican Republic."

Hide Caption

86 of 99

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Shoppers wait in long lines at a Costco in Davie, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

87 of 99

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man fills containers with gasoline in Hialeah, Florida, on August 29.

Hide Caption

88 of 99

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man rides a bike by a Miami Beach building with boarded-up windows on August 29.

Hide Caption

89 of 99

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Dozens of Orange County residents fill sandbags at Blanchard Park in Orlando on Wednesday, August 28.

Hide Caption

90 of 99

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Empty shelves at a supermarket in Patillas, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

91 of 99

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People stock up with groceries and water in Fort Lauderdale.

Hide Caption

92 of 99

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Ya Mary Morales and Henry Sustache put plywood over the windows of their home in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, on August 28. Puerto Rico was ultimately spared the brunt of hurricane-force winds.

Hide Caption

93 of 99

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers prepare a store's exterior in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on August 28.

Hide Caption

94 of 99

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, August 27.

Hide Caption

95 of 99

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Men board up a shop's windows in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

96 of 99

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Municipal employees clear debris in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on August 27.

Hide Caption

97 of 99

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents board up a storefront pharmacy in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Monday, August 26.

Hide Caption

98 of 99

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Residents stand in line at a grocery store in Bridgetown on August 26.

Hide Caption

99 of 99

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A body is carried out of the Mudd neighborhood in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Monday, September 9.

Hide Caption

1 of 99

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes are in ruins one week after Dorian hit Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

2 of 99

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A photo album is seen amid the debris in Marsh Harbour on Sunday, September 8.

Hide Caption

3 of 99

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A damaged home in Hope Town, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

4 of 99

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A toppled building crane is draped over a new construction project in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 9.

Hide Caption

5 of 99

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bodies are loaded onto a plane in Marsh Harbour on Saturday, September 7.

Hide Caption

6 of 99

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial photo, taken on September 7, shows damage at the South Riding Point oil-storage facility in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

7 of 99

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boxes of food are loaded onto trucks in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 7.

Hide Caption

8 of 99

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People reach out for beverages as they await evacuation in Marsh Harbour.

Hide Caption

9 of 99

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees from the Bahamas rest on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after it arrived in Freeport on September 7. The ship delivered thousands of meals and cases of bottled water.

Hide Caption

10 of 99

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

People wait to leave Marsh Harbour on September 7.

Hide Caption

11 of 99

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Waves crash into boats in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Hurricane Dorian approached on September 7.

Hide Caption

12 of 99

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man looks a tree that fell in Moncton, New Brunswick, on September 7.

Hide Caption

13 of 99

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A man surveys damage at the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Friday, September 6.

Hide Caption

14 of 99

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bryan Philips walks with his dog on a flooded road in Salvo, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

15 of 99

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Evacuees wait to leave Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Hide Caption

16 of 99

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A fallen tree lies on top of a vehicle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

17 of 99

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Schemelda Saintilien walks past debris and damaged houses on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

18 of 99

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Michael Stephens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, North Carolina, on September 6.

Hide Caption

19 of 99

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Thursday, September 5.

Hide Caption

20 of 99

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers recover a body in Marsh Harbour on September 5.

Hide Caption

21 of 99

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Two men stand amid the destruction in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

22 of 99

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman from the Bahamas speaks on a cell phone after evacuating on September 5.

Hide Caption

23 of 99

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A woman battles rain and wind in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

24 of 99

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Utility crews work on restoring power in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

25 of 99

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Rescue workers walk through floodwaters in Little River, South Carolina, on September 5.

Hide Caption

26 of 99

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Workers try to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on September 5. Several tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas.

Hide Caption

27 of 99

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Emerald Isle employees work to clear a road after a tornado hit.

Hide Caption

28 of 99

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on September 5.

Hide Caption

29 of 99

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An evacuee rides in a Coast Guard helicopter after being rescued from Treasure Cay, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 4.

Hide Caption

30 of 99

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats are piled up on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

31 of 99

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Roshane Eyma cries as she is greeted by members of her church on September 4. She had been rescued and flown to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hide Caption

32 of 99

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Marsh Harbour is seen from above on September 4.

Hide Caption

33 of 99

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Houses destroyed by Hurricane Dorian are seen on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on September 4.

Hide Caption

34 of 99

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A resident recovers dishes from his son's home in Pine Bay, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

35 of 99

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

An aerial view of damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island.

Hide Caption

36 of 99

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A child walks past clothes laid out to dry in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 4.

Hide Caption

37 of 99

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A broken plane rests on the side of a road in Freeport.

Hide Caption

38 of 99

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debris litters the Grand Bahama International Airport on September 4.

Hide Caption

39 of 99

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Volunteers receive relief supplies at the New Providence Community Center in Nassau.

Hide Caption

40 of 99

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Boats, docks and houses are destroyed on the island of Great Abaco.

Hide Caption

41 of 99

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Braden Vick, right, and Scott Ray run along The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

42 of 99

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Bob Quarles boards up his beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina, on September 4.

Hide Caption

43 of 99

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A house is surrounded by floodwaters on Grand Bahama island.

Hide Caption

44 of 99

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Debbie Pagan checks her raised furniture one last time before she and her husband evacuated their home in Tybee Island, Georgia, on September 4.

Hide Caption

45 of 99

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Mailboxes are taped shut in Charleston on September 4.

Hide Caption

46 of 99

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

This aerial image shows damage on the Bahamas' Great Abaco island on Tuesday, September 3.

Hide Caption

47 of 99

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

A family is escorted to a safe zone after being rescued in Freeport, Bahamas, on September 3.

Hide Caption

48 of 99

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Julia Aylen carries her dog as she wades through waist-deep water near her home in Freeport on September 3.

Hide Caption

49 of 99

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Photos: Hurricane Dorian

Damaged homes are seen in this aerial photograph from the Bahamas on September 3.

Hide Caption

50 of 99

2,500 people are listed as missing

The first sweep of hard-hit northern islands -- where some 70,000 people have lost almost everything -- has been completed, including at least a first check for anyone in need of rescue, food or water and an assessment of damage and sanitation needs, said Daniel Gajewski of Fairfax County, Virginia's Urban Search and Rescue team.

'They are fighting for water to bathe. Water to drink.' Evacuees describe devastation in Bahamas after Dorian

'They are fighting for water to bathe. Water to drink.' Evacuees describe devastation in Bahamas after Dorian

"Lately it has been a lot of reconnaissance, a lot of building structures, and then from there we're getting a pulse on the locals," said Gajewski, who was deployed through the US Agency for International Development, or USAID.

Dorian's official death toll in the Bahamas now stands at 50, police said, though the grim number is expected to rise. Some 2,500 people are listed as missing in a government registry, Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency's spokesman Carl Smith said Wednesday, though he warned that each name was not confirmed.

USAID will continue to help with recovery efforts, taking cues from the Bahamian government, the agency said. Many locals have lost everything and have no insurance because costs had skyrocketed in recent years.

So far, about 5,000 people have escaped the Abaco Islands. And while Prime Hubert Minnis has said evacuees will be able to come back, no one knows how long the recovery will take.

Other residents remain stuck in precarious conditions.

"So many people here are living in homes that are not suitable to be lived in here in Freeport and in Grand Abaco," CNN's Patrick Oppmann said Tuesday from the city on Grand Bahama island.

'We need help, lots of help'

People in Fox Town, on Little Abaco Island, had been totally cut off until a British ship, RFA Mounts Bay, arrived to deliver water, food rations, emergency shelter kits and hygiene kits, said its commanding officer, Captain Robert Anders.

Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

"There are a lot of people there and they haven't had any food or water," he told CNN. "They had not seen any people."

In Marsh Harbour, about 1,100 buildings were destroyed, according to satellite images from the humanitarian agency, Map Action.

Just a ferry ride away, back on Great Guana Cay, residents are grateful to the affluent benefactors whose local ties moved them to dispatch aid days before the authorities arrived.

"I guess it's time to bury the hatchet with Baker's Bay," Albury, the fire chief, said.

Still, they struggle to grasp the rebuilding task ahead.

"This is going to take a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of dedication," he said. "We need help, lots of help."