Delhi shivers at 9.4 degrees Celsius, is coldest December day in 119 years

Delhi on Sunday registered its 16th successive “severe cold day”, the longest spell of such weather conditions in December in the past 22 years.N Commuters move amid dense fog on a cold morning, at Modi Mill flyover, in New Delhi on Monday, December 30, 2019N Commuters move amid dense fog on a cold morning, at Modi Mill flyover, in New Delhi on Monday, December 30, 2019

Delhi experienced its coldest day in 119 years on Monday for the month of December, with the maximum temperature being at just 9.4 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The India Meteorological Department has records of temperatures since 1901.Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre, said the day temperature was almost half of what is considered normal for this day of the year.

The IMD also said that the lowest maximum temperature so far has been recorded on December 28, 1997, when the mercury had plunged to 11.3 degree Celsius, the IMD said.Earlier, experts had said that Delhi is witnessing more chill than hilly areas. “Delhi is facing cold weather for the past few weeks. The cold is more severe than the hilly areas. The mean temperatures are lower here because of fog and no sunshine. Because of the cold weather, there is a rise of 15-20 per cent in the number of patients in OPD,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red’ warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

A thick blanket to fog is accompanying severe cold which has led to disruptions in air and rail traffic. As many as 500 flights were delayed and 21 were diverted from Delhi airport and 30 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi on Sunday registered its 16th successive “severe cold day”, the longest spell of such weather conditions in December in the past 22 years, according to IMD. The minimum temperature was at 2 degrees Celsius.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: CM Kejriwal

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

“But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question, Kejriwal also promised to make bus rides free for students after elections. “After the election finishes and the government comes to power again, we will do it (make bus rides free) for students also,” Kejriwal said.

6 of family go to sleep, suffocate due to smoke after fridge, TV catch fire

On late Sunday night in Ghaziabad, a 40-year-old woman and five children from her extended family died of asphyxiation due to a short circuit in their house. The six were sleeping in a room with the door closed to keep out the cold.

DELHI Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:50 IST

Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The cops suspect the incident took place some time after the six went to sleep after shutting the room to keep out the cold.

The cops suspect the incident took place some time after the six went to sleep after shutting the room to keep out the cold.(Photo: Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times)











Five children and their 40-year-old aunt were asphyxiated following a short circuit in their house at Uttaranchal Vihar Colony in Ghaziabad’s Loni town late on Sunday night. Police said the children, aged between 5 and 12 years, were sleeping with their aunt since others in the family had gone to Meerut to attend a wedding.

Parveen, 40, and five children including two boys died in their sleep.

The cops suspect the incident took place some time after the six went to sleep after shutting the room to keep out the cold.

“Late at night, there was probably a short circuit in which the refrigerator and television caught fire. All the victims were asleep. There was gaseous formation in the room as a result of slow-burning activity and the victims died. Their bodies also had burn minor injuries,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police of Ghaziabad (rural).

“Most of the family members had gone to their native place at Jani in Meerut to attend a wedding. The five children were sleeping with their aunt on the ground floor of the three-storeyed house. We are conducting the legal formalities and a post mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death. Prima facie, it seems a case of asphyxia due to thick smoke which resulted after the gadgets caught fire,” Jadaun added.

The building is occupied by five brothers and their families.

According to their neighbours, they came to know about the accident when the children did not get up for school.

“Generally I take all children along with my kids to take them to school. I did not see any activity in their house on Monday morning so I went there to wake them up for school. There was no response from inside. Sensing foul play, the door was broken and the six were found dead inside,” said Mohammad Sajid, neighbour of the victims.

Cold, fog persist in Delhi; IMD says relief this week

IMD said that the city will get some relief from Monday as temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees.

DELHI Updated: Dec 30, 2019 08:29 IST

HT Correspondent

HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Vehicles and commuters on a foggy morning at Pusa Road in New Delhi

Vehicles and commuters on a foggy morning at Pusa Road in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)











Extreme cold and dense fog continued its onslaught as Delhi on Sunday registered its 16th successive “severe cold day”, the longest spell of such weather conditions in December in the past 22 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD said that the city will get some relief from Monday as temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, touched 3.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season’s normal, while the maximum settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

In Palam, the minimum temperature was 3.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, while the maximum was 13.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal, making Sunday a “severe cold day”. The previous record for continuous “severe cold days” in December was set in 1997 when Delhi saw 13 such days in a row.

The IMD classifies a “severe cold day” as one in which the maximum temperature of the day is at least 6.4 degrees below the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature recorded in Delhi on Sunday was at Ayanagar — 2.5 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, at 2.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature in over two decades while the maximum was at 13.3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, dense fog continued to envelop the city. Thirteen trains were delayed by over six hours. However, no cancellations or diversions of flights were reported at Delhi airport, officials said.

Scientists said Delhi residents will get some relief from Monday as temperatures are expected to rise by a few degrees. This will be because of a change in the wind direction from northwesterly to easterly.

“As we had forecast, a change in the wind direction from northwesterly to easterly has started and the reduction in the intensity of cold days and cold wave has already started from today (Sunday). This can be seen in the increase in the maximum and minimum temperatures,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at Delhi.

The mean maximum temperature for December so far this year is 19.18°C. Scientists at IMD said there is a high chance that this December will be the second coldest in the past century. The lowest mean maximum for December ever recorded was in 1997 — 17.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD has also detected an upcoming western disturbance from December 31, which is likely to affect the western Himalayan region. The western disturbance is expected to bring rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital between January 1 and January 2.

“From tomorrow (Monday) the maximum and minimum temperature will rise, but after the rainfall there will be a slight dip again,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, the thick cloud cover over the entire northern region, increase in humidity levels and low temperatures pushed the air quality deeper into the “severe” category in Delhi. The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded at 431. On Saturday, AQI was 409, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

In Haryana, where the minimum temperatures have been hovering close to the freezing point, the state government announced the closure of schools on December 30 and 31.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the fringes of the Dal Lake froze on Sunday as the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar, which experienced the coldest night of the season at -6.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed several degrees below the freezing point.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of -6.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, up from Saturday night’s -7.5 degrees Celsius, IMD officials said. The town of Drass froze at a low of -28.7 degrees Celsius. The Met office has forecast rains and snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on New Year’s Eve, while isolated places in the plains and low hills of Himachal may get rain on January 1 and 2.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur’s minimum temperature settled at 1.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest since 1964. Sikar recorded 0°C followed by Churu (1.2°C), Pilani (1.6°C), Banasthali (1.8°C) and Bikaner (2.6°C). In UP, dry weather persisted while cold wave intensified in most parts. According to IMD, rain is likely to lash eastern and western parts of the state on December 31 and January 1, 2020.