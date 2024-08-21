August 21, 2024
    Empowering Women Tech Entrepreneurs: Launch of the &quot;SheExports&quot; Programme A New Era of Opportunities

    The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), together with SLASSCOM, proudly launched the "SheExports" Capacity Building Programme for Women Tech Entrepreneurs on August 9th 2024. This initiative, designed as a long-term capacity-building and mentoring programme, marks a significant milestone in empowering women entrepreneurs in the ICT/BPO sector to take their ventures to the international stage.

    The inauguration, held at the EDB, was graced by distinguished personalities including Dr. Kingsley Bernard, Chairman/CEO of EDB, Mr. Nishan Mendis, Chairman of SLASSCOM, and several SLASSCOM Board Directors. Ms. Shana Karan, Founder & CEO of Shades IT Solutions, participated as the Guest Speaker and shared her inspiring success story with the participants. Her journey resonated deeply, offering valuable insights and motivation for the aspiring women entrepreneurs who were attending the programme.
    The "SheExports" programme is meticulously structured to enhance the skills and knowledge of tech-based women entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and strategies necessary to compete in the global market. In partnership with industry experts from leading ICT/BPO exporters, the programme provides invaluable insights and guidance, bridging the gap between local expertise and global market demands. Moreover, selected participants will have the opportunity to participate in international trade missions and events organized by the EDB, gaining firsthand experience in navigating international markets and building networks.
    The programme will cover a broad range of topics, all integral to the success of tech women entrepreneurs in the international arena. From strategic business planning to mastering export markets and leveraging digital tools, participants will receive guidance from a team of expert coaches and mentors.
    The "SheExports" initiative is more than just a capacity-building programme—it’s a movement towards creating a more inclusive and diverse tech industry in Sri Lanka. By focusing on the unique challenges faced by women in tech space and providing them with tailored support, the EDB and SLASSCOM are paving the way for a new generation of women leaders in the global ICT/BPO industry. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact these women entrepreneurs will make on the world stage. Together, we are building a future where gender is no longer a barrier to success in the tech industry.

