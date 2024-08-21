The 27th Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Council (SLSBC) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce was held recently , at the Hilton Colombo Residence.

Mr. Shiluka Goonawardena was re-elected as President for the 2024-2025 period, continuing his leadership for another term. The Vice Presidents re-elected for the year include Mr. Tilak Gunawardena of MAC Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Ms. Nirupa Peiris of Overseas Realty Ceylon PLC, and Mr. Indhra Kaushal Rajapaksa of Kalhari Enterprises.

The Council also welcomed the following companies to its Committee for 2024/2025: Air Global (Pvt) Ltd, Brown & Company PLC, CIC Holdings PLC, Hemas Hospitals (Pvt) Ltd, Just in Time Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Spillburg Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, and Vaughan Chemicals (Pvt) Limited. Mr. Prajeeth Balasubramaniam will serve as the Immediate Past President.

In his address, Mr. Goonawardena expressed his gratitude for the continued trust placed in him and highlighted the accomplishments of the past year. "Last year, we had a mix of programs that I hope were of interest and use to the membership," he said, referencing key initiatives such as the trade delegation to Singapore, a virtual discussion with the High Commissioner in Singapore, and several programs on sustainability, green financing, and the latest tax changes.

Looking ahead, Mr. Goonawardena emphasised the council's commitment to delivering value to its members, noting plans to organize another trade delegation to Singapore and collaborate closely with the High Commission in Singapore and the Singapore Sri Lanka Business Association.

The event also featured a keynote presentation by Mr. Dhananath Fernando, Chief Executive Officer of Advocata Institute, which provided insightful perspectives on current economic trends.

Mr. Goonawardena concluded by thanking the members for their participation in the AGM and extended his best wishes for the year ahead. The evening was marked by a sense of optimism and a shared commitment to strengthening the ties between Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The council looks forward to a productive year, with continued focus on enhancing trade relationships and delivering valuable opportunities to its members.

Further details regarding membership of the Council could be obtained from the Secretariat of the Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, No. 50, Navam Mawatha, Colombo 2. E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel.: 011-5588861, 5588800.