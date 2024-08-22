Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan attends Long Service Award Ceremony 2024

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan J.A.D.S. Priyangika Wijegunasekara attended the Annual Long Service Award Ceremony 2024, organized by the MAS Al Safi Apparel Manufacturing LLC. in Jordan recently.

The ceremony was organized by the company to recognize the long service of its employees from different countries including Jordanians, who have completed service periods of 5, 10, and 15 years. The majority of long service award recipients were Sri Lankans.

While appreciating the company initiative to extend gratitude to their own employees by presenting long service awards, Ambassador Wijegunasekara acknowledged the achievement and hard work of all award recipients.The Ambassador valued the contribution that the Sri Lankan employees have made towards Sri Lanka’s economic development and simultaneously sharing their knowledge and experience with Jordanian labor market, contributing to the Jordanian economy.

The MAS Al Safi Apparel Manufacturing LLC. is a fully owned subsidiary of MAS Active (Pvt.) Ltd. of Sri Lanka and it has been in business in Jordan since 2015. The company has established three manufacturing units in Sahab, Dulail, and Madaba, with over 4000 employees representing seven different nationalities.

Counseller (Employment & Welfare) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman G.R.S. Gunawardana also attended the ceremony.