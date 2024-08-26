CSE Signs a MoU with The South Eastern University of Sri Lanka

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka (SEUSL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently at the SEUSL in Oluvil to enhance financial literacy among undergraduates. The collaboration aims to equip students with knowledge and skills essential to navigate in the financial world.

Through this partnership, the CSE and SEUSL will jointly develop educational programs, workshops, and internships to expose students to the capital market. Promising students pursuing degrees in accountancy, finance, business management, and economics, will also have the opportunity to gain practical experience through internships at CSE.

Furthermore, CSE will grant an award to the student with the highest ‘Grade Point Average’ (GPA) in the Financial Management specialization program. The University will also contribute to the CSE’s ongoing educational initiatives by developing course content, providing expertise and resources for future Diploma programs.

Commenting on the partnership, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the SEUSL, Dr. U. L. Abdul Majeed, stated, “This MoU marks a significant milestone in the history of the South Eastern University. Through this collaboration, we will provide our students not only with knowledge but also the essential skills and industry exposure needed to shape their futures. The opportunities offered by the CSE will surely fine-tune our students, preparing them for successful careers in the finance and capital market sectors.”

Senior Vice President - Marketing of the CSE, Mr. Niroshan Wijesundere, also commented, “We are privileged to partner with the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka to foster financial literacy among its students. This collaboration is vital, as it not only provides students with practical experience but also gives them access to job opportunities within the 285 listed companies.” He further said, “Through this MoU, we also aim to commercialize several educational programs that will undoubtedly provide students with affordable access to essential qualifications. We believe this initiative will play a crucial role in equipping the next generation of leaders with the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the private sector while driving our nation's economic growth.”