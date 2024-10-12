Sri Lanka–Indonesia Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce completes a successful business promotion mission to Indonesia

The Sri Lanka–Indonesia Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce undertaken a successful business promotion mission to Indonesia, from 06 to 11 October 2024. The delegation consisted of 14 Sri Lankan business professionals from various sectors, including food & beverage, logistics, pharmaceuticals, apparel, travel, IT, and recreation industries.

The tour covered several business forums, expos and visits to key stakeholders in trade and business sectors. The delegation attended the Indonesia–South and Central Asia (INASCA) Business Forum 2024, organized by Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 07 October 2024. In collaboration with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta, the Council operated a booth at INASCA which attracted a large number of visitors from the business community. They also attended the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia, which highlighted Indonesia’s dynamic and emerging economy.

During their tour, the delegates met with the Chairperson and board members of the Indonesia Employers’ Association (APINDO) and engaged in productive discussions on enhancing trade and business relations between the two countries. A roundtable discussion with senior officials from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) further paved the way for strengthened business and trade relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the delegation toured the MM2100 Industrial Town in Cikarang, Indonesia, where they gained valuable insights into real industrial developments, during an interactive session at the site.

A “Business Networking Session”, hosted by the Association of Sri Lankans Living in Indonesia (ASLI) in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jakarta, provided a platform for delegates to connect with Sri Lankan entrepreneurs in Indonesia.

The entire program was coordinated and facilitated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta, in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other stakeholders, with the objective of enhancing trade and business relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka.