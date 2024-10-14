Export Development Board and Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council hold discussions on enhancing trade opportunities

Representatives of the Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council (QSBC) and the Export Development Board (EDB) of Sri Lanka engaged in discussions on fostering trade relations and exploring investment opportunities between the two countries. The meeting was held virtually on 09 October 2024.

The QSBC delegation was led by President John Prasad, accompanied by Secretary Waruna Gunasekara, and members of the QSBC Shreen Abeysekara and Chanaka Dissanayake. The EDB was represented by Director General Champika Dharmasena, Acting Director Saumya Kannangara, and Additional Director General Anoma Premathilake. In addition, the meeting was attended by Minister Counselor of Embassy of Sri Lanka in Qatar Dharamasiri Wijewardana.

At the launching ceremony of the Qatar-Sri Lanka Business Council, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with Sri Lankan institutions and enhancing opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters, including SMEs. He highlighted that these relationships would further strengthen bilateral business ties.

During the meeting, President of the Qatar Sri Lanka Business Council John Prasad outlined the Council's engagement in key trade sectors including trade, tourism, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, and services. He also stressed the importance of supporting Sri Lankan SMEs by providing networking opportunities and essential business information to help them explore new market opportunities in Qatar.

Director General of the Export Development Board Champika Dharmasena reiterated the EDB's commitment to supporting Sri Lankan exporters through various initiatives, and noted that the recent collaboration marks another milestone in their efforts. She emphasized that this is the first time the EDB is partnering with Qatar and expressed the Board’s willingness to work more closely with the QSBC to expand opportunities for Sri Lankan exporters.

Key outcomes of the meeting included a mutual agreement to share trade opportunities, connect potential investors, and collaborate on upcoming events. The EDB and QSBC agreed to work together to promote Sri Lankan exports to Qatar, ensuring closer ties and enhanced economic cooperation.