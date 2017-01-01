Latest News

Determine to live with nature in the new year - President
01
January
Determine to live with nature in the new year - President

The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, ...

Government seeks support to defeat various agendas in New Year - PM
01
January
Government seeks support to defeat various agendas in New Year - PM

The New Year dawns as the Government of Good Gover...

General Amnesty ends today
31
December
General Amnesty ends today

General amnesty extended to tri forces deserters e...

Indian fishermen issue: SL- India discussions on Monday
30
December
Indian fishermen issue: SL- India discussions on Monday

The Governments of Sri Lanka and India have initia...

Media standards and entitlements - Public views expected before 31 December
30
December
Media standards and entitlements - Public views expected before 31 December

A free, independent and diverse media with high et...

Former PM Wickremanayake’s funeral with state patronage
28
December
Former PM Wickremanayake’s funeral with state patronage

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed to c...

Delimitation Report to be handed over to PM
27
December
Delimitation Report to be handed over to PM

The Delimitation Committee has asked for a date fr...

No restriction to release news to pvt. Media – Police HQ
26
December
No restriction to release news to pvt. Media – Police HQ

Police Headquarters denies the media reports recen...

‘Church of Reconciliation’ opened in Kachchativu Island
24
December
‘Church of Reconciliation’ opened in Kachchativu Island

The newly constructed St. Anthony's Church in Kach...

Sri Lanka condemns the terrorist attack on a Christmas Market in Berlin
23
December
Sri Lanka condemns the terrorist attack on a Christmas Market in Berlin

Sri Lanka strongly condemns the terrorist attack o...

Two more Reverse Osmosis plants vested in the public by the Navy
01
January
Two more Reverse Osmosis plants vested in the public by the Navy
Development - Provincial

Yet another phase of the Navy’s Community Service Project which is operated under the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Ravind...

Finance Minister announces big bonanza for school children in New Year
01
January
Finance Minister announces big bonanza for school children in New Year
Political & Current Affairs

The minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake assuring sustained economic development in the New Year said he was delighted to announce the introduction of ...

Light showers expected today
01
January
Light showers expected today
Development - Provincial

Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...

Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
01
January
Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
Political & Current Affairs

The government has identified the timely necessity of establishing media standards and entitlements for a high standard media culture. ...

Work together to build prosperous and peaceful country: Opposition Leader
01
January
Work together to build prosperous and peaceful country: Opposition Leader
Political & Current Affairs

I extend my greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all citizens of Sri Lanka, states Opposition Leader and Tamil National Alliance Leader R. Samp...

Need to overcome the divisions and mistrust instilled in us - CBK
01
January
Need to overcome the divisions and mistrust instilled in us - CBK
Political & Current Affairs

As we celebrate the dawn of a New Year, it is time for us to remind ourselves that two years ago we, the people of Sri Lanka, demonstrated in no uncerta...

Former PM’s final rites today
31
December
Former PM’s final rites today
Political & Current Affairs

Final rites of Former Prime Minister Rathnasiri Wickremenayake will be held this evening at Public Grounds, Horana with full state patronage. ...

Lanka Salt Limited a profit making venture
31
December
Lanka Salt Limited a profit making venture
Development - Provincial

Lanka Salt Limited (LSL) in Hambantota with the new administration under the present government has made a net profit of Rs.990 million within two years...

President instructs to expand Wilpaththu national park
31
December
President instructs to expand Wilpaththu national park
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to issue a gazette notification declaring a larger Wildlife Reserve, i...

Weather today
31
December
Weather today
Development - Provincial

Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...

Price of Surgical equipment to be reduced
30
December
Price of Surgical equipment to be reduced
Development - Provincial

Health Minister Rajitha Senarathne has decided to reduce the price of surgical equipment parallel to the recent price reduction of essential drug items....

Two more RO plants opened for community use
30
December
Two more RO plants opened for community use
Development - Provincial

Sri Lanka Navy opened two more Reverse Osmosis Plants for community use in Nawahanguranketha in Thalawa and Kiwulegama in Thanamalwila yesterday (29th D...

North-East monsoon begins
30
December
North-East monsoon begins
Development - Provincial

North-East monsoonal conditions are gradually establishing over the country, Met. Department said. ...

Establish drivers health service-Health Minister
29
December
Establish drivers health service-Health Minister
Development - Provincial

Provincial councils where the Drivers Health Service was not established requesting that it be established North Central Province Drivers went on Strike...

No waste of money by using artificial paper –Education Ministry
29
December
No waste of money by using artificial paper –Education Ministry
Development - Provincial

There is no waste of money by using artificial paper to print the Geography text book of Year 7 says the Education Ministry. ...

National Program to find solutions for rural people
29
December
National Program to find solutions for rural people
Development - Provincial

The Ministry of Parliamentary Reform and Media has started a national program to identify rural peoples problems and provide solutions. The proposal was...

People using Colombo Avissawella road use alternative roads
29
December
People using Colombo Avissawella road use alternative roads
Development - Provincial

The Police Headquarters requests people using the Avissawella Colombo Road Between 5pm and 11pm today (29 Dec) to use alternative roads as the GangaRoha...

A livelihood development plan for unemployed youth in Jaffna
29
December
A livelihood development plan for unemployed youth in Jaffna
Development - Provincial

Minister of Fisheries Mahinda Amaraweera said that a considerable number of unemployed youth are there  in Jaffna district and the Ministry has pla...

112,238 premises checked for dengue in December
29
December
112,238 premises checked for dengue in December
Development - Provincial

In December alone 112,238 premises were checked for dengueand 16% of them were kept as Mosquito breeding places. 4242 were issued red notices while case...

Showers expected today
29
December
Showers expected today
Development - Provincial

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-central, and Central provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...

President’s condolence message over the demise of the former PM Rathnasiri Wickramanayake
28
December
President’s condolence message over the demise of the former PM Rathnasiri Wickramanayake
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

I was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Hon. Rathnasiri Wickramanayake who was a former Prime Minister and a former General Secretary of the ...

Featured Articles

Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera at COP22
Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera at COP22
17
November
BUDGET SPEECH – 2017 by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake
BUDGET SPEECH – 2017 by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake
10
November
Remarks by Foreign Minister at 71st United Nations Day
Remarks by Foreign Minister at 71st United Nations Day
24
October
More
