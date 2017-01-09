The government has identified the timely necessity...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Natio...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena says he has receive...Read full article
The Ruhunu Development Zone will be opened on 7th ...Read full article
Press release A group of bankrupt politic...Read full article
The remaining debt burden will not be given to the...Read full article
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ceremonially o...Read full article
The foundation stone will be laid for the motor ca...Read full article
The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, ...Read full article
The New Year dawns as the Government of Good Gover...Read full article
Agreement on the development of the Port of Hambantota is not a fraudulent document and it is debatable at the Parliament when it was presented to the H...Read full article
Deciding on the participation of foreign judges with the investigations on Sri Lanka’s war crime allegations and human right violations is a sover...Read full article
National Policy on Dengue Prevention was handed over to the Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senarathne by Dr. Hasitha Thi...Read full article
Minister of Law, Order, and Southern Development Sagala Rathnayake on Saturday looked into the health condition of the police and the STF officers, who ...Read full article
Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilake recently participated at the award presenting ceremony of Sri Lanka Rupavahini C...Read full article
The smooth functioning of SriLankan Airlines’ codeshare partnerships in the Western and Central Europeanregion contributed in a significant manner...Read full article
The 118th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was commemorated at his statue near the Galle Face Green yesterday morning. ...Read full article
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was highly impressed with the progress made by Sri Lanka in many fields, especially in educat...Read full article
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe opened the China – Sri Lanka Vocational Training Center at Mattala Airport on Saturday (7th Jan.). ...Read full article
Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings can be expected over the most parts of the island. ...Read full article
Inauguration ceremony of the Third Year of Sustainable Era national program was held yesterday at BMICH under the patronage of President Maithripala Sir...Read full article
Inauguration ceremony of the Third Year of the Sustainable Era national initiative will be held this evening at BMICH, Colombo under the patronage of Pr...Read full article
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksha is the one who first understood the necessity of the industrialization for Hambantota area to develop the Hambantota...Read full article
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom on 9-14 January 2017. This is the first high-level visit fro...Read full article
"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Justice C. G. Weeramantry, an outstanding legal luminary of international fame. ...Read full article
The government has decided to reduce tax on imported rice with effect from Friday midnight to bring relief to the people who are affected by the current...Read full article
Inauguration ceremony of the Sri Lanka – China Logistics and Industrial Zone (SLCLIZ) to be set up within the ‘Ruhunu Economic Development A...Read full article
The government has taken steps to facilitate local farmers and entrepreneurs to export vegetables and fruits targeting foreign market to conform to stan...Read full article
A tree planting campaign to coincide with the national tree planting drive have seen troops of the Sri Lanka Army planting thousands of tree saplings in...Read full article
Two families were compensated 2 million by the government for their members who had lost lives while engaging in fishing at sea in the extreme weather c...Read full article
The week January 8-14 has been declared as the National Integration and Reconciliation week for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka by President ...Read full article