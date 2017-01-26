Latest News

Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
26
January
Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31

The government has identified the timely necessity...

Rs.10 billion released from Treasury to settle development project bills
26
January
Rs.10 billion released from Treasury to settle development project bills

Ministry of Finance denying the news reports of no...

Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry to be opened in Jaffna
25
January
Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry to be opened in Jaffna

Following the vision of President Maithripala Siri...

EIB confirms backing for Colombo water network
24
January
EIB confirms backing for Colombo water network

The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 m...

The coming week is politically decisive – Minister Rajitha
23
January
The coming week is politically decisive – Minister Rajitha

Political arena of the country will be decisive ne...

US naval ship 'Hopper' arrives at the Port of Colombo
21
January
US naval ship 'Hopper' arrives at the Port of Colombo

Making a four day official visit, the US Naval Shi...

Minister visits Iranamadu scheme
20
January
Minister visits Iranamadu scheme

Minister of Provincial Council and Local Governmen...

Division created problems: Int'l challenges should be faced as Sri Lankans – Minister Musthapa
19
January
Division created problems: Int'l challenges should be faced as Sri Lankans – Minister Musthapa

International challenges ahead of the country shou...

Omanthai Army camp not removed –Army spokesman
18
January
Omanthai Army camp not removed –Army spokesman

The Omanthai Army camp has not been removed but 18...

Special letter from Health Minister to all ministers
17
January
Special letter from Health Minister to all ministers

Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senarthne sending a...

Nation’s first Palliative Care Center to open in Anuradhapura
26
January
Nation’s first Palliative Care Center to open in Anuradhapura
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Government of Sri Lanka, along with Shanthi Foundation, an Australian registered charity, announced its plans to establish Sri Lanka’s first ever ...

JITF begins tomorrow
26
January
JITF begins tomorrow
World - Business

The Jaffna International Trade Fair (JITF) 2017 will be held from 27th to 29th January at Jaffna Municipal Council Grounds for the eighth consecutive ye...

15% duty exemption on fish exports with GSP+ concessions
26
January
15% duty exemption on fish exports with GSP+ concessions
Economy

GSP+ concessions would massively benefit Sri Lankan fish exports industry, said Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amarawee...

Prosperous nation through “Balagathu Sri Lanka”: PM
26
January
Prosperous nation through “Balagathu Sri Lanka”: PM
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The ‘Balagathu Sri Lanka’ National Economic Development Plan would be implemented to create a prosperous Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Ranil Wic...

Presidential Commission on Central Bank bond issue to punish the guilty – President
26
January
Presidential Commission on Central Bank bond issue to punish the guilty – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Objective of appointing a Presidential Commission to inquire into the Central Bank bond was to give the utmost punishment to the offenders, said Preside...

SLIDA and ICTA sign MoU
26
January
SLIDA and ICTA sign MoU
Development - Provincial

Sri Lanka Institute for Development Administration (SLIDA) and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) signed a MoU to empower the pu...

RO plant opened at St. Joseph’s College, Anuradhapura
26
January
RO plant opened at St. Joseph’s College, Anuradhapura
Development - Provincial

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant facility installed at the St. Joseph’s College, Anuradhapura was opened yesterday (25th Jan.). ...

Religious places will be developed with proper plans – Minister
26
January
Religious places will be developed with proper plans – Minister
Development - Provincial

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka said that the government will take every step to develop all the religious places...

SLCG reaches milestone in lifesaving activities
26
January
SLCG reaches milestone in lifesaving activities
Political & Current Affairs

Sri Lanka Coast Guard lifesavers on duty at the Balapitiya beach in the Southern coastal town managed to save the life of a local from drowning at sea o...

New media spokesman for Navy
26
January
New media spokesman for Navy
Political & Current Affairs

Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge assumed duty as the new Media Spokesman of the Navy. ...

Showery conditions to enhance from tonight
26
January
Showery conditions to enhance from tonight
Development - Provincial

Prevailing showery conditions are likely to enhance from tonight, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces, and also in the se...

University application process online today
25
January
University application process online today
Political & Current Affairs

University entrance application process will be launched online today (25) ...

Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka
25
January
Indonesia to donate 10,000 MT of rice to Sri Lanka
Political & Current Affairs

The Ministry of Rural Economic Affairs has taken steps to issue 90,958 MT of paddy of the Paddy Marketing Board at district level to private paddy mill ...

Fourth Youth Parliament begins
25
January
Fourth Youth Parliament begins
Political & Current Affairs

The opening session of the 4th Youth Parliament of Sri Lanka was held today (25th Jan.) at the National Youth Services Council in Maharagama under the p...

200 MW of solar power to the national grid by 2020
25
January
200 MW of solar power to the national grid by 2020
Development - Provincial

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) directed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company Private Limited (LECO) to con...

CB Bond Issue: Presidential Committee report within three months
25
January
CB Bond Issue: Presidential Committee report within three months
Political & Current Affairs

Special Presidential Commission appointed recently to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank will submit its...

President instructs to fill vacancies of senior officials at Department of Archaeology
25
January
President instructs to fill vacancies of senior officials at Department of Archaeology
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies of senior officials at the Department o...

Five more RO plants opened for community use
25
January
Five more RO plants opened for community use
Development - Provincial

The Sri Lanka Navy opened five more Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants installed at Alakimbulawa Chethiyagiri Rajamaha Viharaya in Padaviya and villages of Mad...

Happy Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo
25
January
Happy Chinese New Year celebrations in Colombo
Sports - Cultural - Travel

Chinese Embassy in Colombo in collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions will organize the Happy Chinese New Year celebration 2017 here in Colombo in Fe...

CAA earns an income of Rs 90.2 million as fines
25
January
CAA earns an income of Rs 90.2 million as fines
Political & Current Affairs

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has earned an income of Rs 90.2 million as fines said the Chairman of CAA Hasitha Thilakaratne. ...

Four new envoys present credentials to the President
25
January
Four new envoys present credentials to the President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Ambassadors of Mongolia, Lithuania, Panama and the new Indian High Commissioner presented their credentials to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Pre...

Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
21
January
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
