President’s Independence Day message
04
February
President's Independence Day message

Many freedom struggles of the humankind have aggra...

Prime Minister’s Independence Day Message
04
February
Prime Minister's Independence Day Message

As Sri Lanka celebrates the 69th Independence Day,...

RTI Act implemented from midnight today
03
February
RTI Act implemented from midnight today

The Right to Information Act comes into effect fro...

All set for the Independence Day Parade
03
February
All set for the Independence Day Parade

All arrangements are in place to hold the 69th Ind...

Foreign Minister to open Sri Lanka’s Resident Mission in Ethiopia today
02
February
Foreign Minister to open Sri Lanka's Resident Mission in Ethiopia today

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera who is presen...

Minimum salary of migrant workers increased
02
February
Minimum salary of migrant workers increased

Minimum salary of the migrant workers is increased...

Deadline for public views on 'Media Standards and Entitlements' close today
31
January
Deadline for public views on 'Media Standards and Entitlements' close today

The government has identified the timely necessity...

Sri Lanka to proudly celebrate 69th Independence Day
31
January
Sri Lanka to proudly celebrate 69th Independence Day

The 69th Independence day will be celebrated on Fe...

Independence Day messages from the Ministers
04
February
Independence Day messages from the Ministers
Political & Current Affairs

Message from the Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media   The most remarkable victory of the people of this country achieved to be cele...

Independence Day messages from Religious leaders
04
February
Independence Day messages from Religious leaders
Political & Current Affairs

Message from the Mahanayaka Thero of Sri Lanka Ramagna Maha Nikaya   Independence Day is the day that is important to all Sri Lankan citizens. Sr...

Indonesian Naval Ship in the island
03
February
Indonesian Naval Ship in the island
Development - Provincial

The Indonesian Naval Ship, 'Kri Sultan IskandarMuda - 367' arrived at the Port of Colombo for refilling and a replenishment visit on Thursday (2ndFeb). ...

More than 450 tri forces deserters arrested
03
February
More than 450 tri forces deserters arrested
Development - Provincial

Authorities are continuing to take action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty periods prov...

Ministry support for SMEs to obtain ISO
03
February
Ministry support for SMEs to obtain ISO
Development - Provincial

The Industry and Commerce Ministry has initiated a program to support local small and medium industries, whose annual turnover is less than Rs. 750 mill...

Government has plans to win future challenges in health sector – President
03
February
Government has plans to win future challenges in health sector – President
Development - Provincial

President Maithripala Sirisena says Sri Lanka has been acknowledged as a country which has been freed from Malaria, elephantiasis and polio in its task ...

EDB to prepare National Export Strategy
03
February
EDB to prepare National Export Strategy
World - Business

The Export Development Board (EDB) has initiated action on the preparation of a National Export Strategy (NES) for the next five years. The EDB is empow...

CICT surpasses 2million TEU milestone
03
February
CICT surpasses 2million TEU milestone
Development - Provincial

Colombo International Container Terminals (CICT) has reported a throughput of two million TEUs for the 12 months ending 31 December 2016, achieving impr...

Transfers of specialists should be stopped
03
February
Transfers of specialists should be stopped
Development - Provincial

Transfers given to Specialists should be stopped, said Minister of Health,Nutrition and Indigenous medicine Dr.Rajitha Senarathna. ...

Cooperative Act to be amended
03
February
Cooperative Act to be amended
Development - Provincial

The government is taking steps to amend the Cooperative act as the cooperative movement provides a great service to the people and the country said Mini...

Fair weather over most parts of the island
03
February
Fair weather over most parts of the island
Development - Provincial

Ground frost can be expected at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district, in the early hours of the morning,Met Department said. ...

Hoist National flag to celebrate Independence
03
February
Hoist National flag to celebrate Independence
Development - Provincial

All preparations are underway to celebrate the 69th Independence day on the theme of unity.  ...

Mothers should take lead in making every family drug free – President
03
February
Mothers should take lead in making every family drug free – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena said that the mothers should take the lead in making every family a drug free household. ...

Dengue Prevention successfully conducted in Colombo regional schools
02
February
Dengue Prevention successfully conducted in Colombo regional schools
Development - Provincial

Special Dengue Prevention Campaign organized by the Ministry of Defense was successfully carried out with the assistance of the tri forces yesterday (1s...

New ward complex and dental unit at Infectious Disease Hospital opened
02
February
New ward complex and dental unit at Infectious Disease Hospital opened
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

 President Maithripala Sirisena opened the new ward complex and the dental surgery unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Fever Hospital) today (...

Government’s goal is to take country forward – President
02
February
Government's goal is to take country forward – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

It is the objective of government to take the country forward together with all people, said President Maithripala Sirisena. ...

Second Phase of CE launched
02
February
Second Phase of CE launched
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The inauguration of the construction of the second phase of the Central expressway from Mirigama to Kurunegala was held yesterday under the patronage of...

‘Thirasara Peramaga’ launched
02
February
'Thirasara Peramaga' launched
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The launching ceremony of the book titled ‘Thirasara Peramaga’, compiled by the Minster of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika...

‘Social Work’ Degree from J’pura University
02
February
'Social Work' Degree from J'pura University
Development - Provincial

National Institute of Social Development (NISD) under the Ministry of Social Empowerment and Welfare signed a MoU with the University of Sri Jayawardhan...

Bilingual skills to receive additional marks in public sector
02
February
Bilingual skills to receive additional marks in public sector
Development - Provincial

Those who are entering the public sector employment from January 2018 will be given additional marks if they are bilingual, Minister of National Co-exis...

Navy Commander inspects Advanced Vessels being built for Sri Lanka Navy
02
February
Navy Commander inspects Advanced Vessels being built for Sri Lanka Navy
Political & Current Affairs

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne who is on a five-day official visit to India, yesterday (1st Feb.) made an inspection visit o...

Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
Sri Lanka's Peace and Reconciliation Process
21
January
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
Hawkers, bill boards to be removed by September 15
Hawkers, bill boards to be removed by September 15
19 August
Canada and Sri Lanka Reinvigorate Relations
Canada and Sri Lanka Reinvigorate Relations
01 August

South Asia Consolidates Top Growth Spot, Needs to Ignite Private Investment to Stay on Track
South Asia Consolidates Top Growth Spot, Needs to Ignite Private Investment to Stay on Track
13 October
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s remarks following bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera's remarks following bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister
16 June
ADB-Sri Lanka Partnership Strategy
ADB-Sri Lanka Partnership Strategy
23 January

