Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
29
January
The government has identified the timely necessity...

Import duty on rice further reduced with immediate effect
28
January
The government has decided to further reduce the e...

Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry to be opened in Jaffna
25
January
Following the vision of President Maithripala Siri...

EIB confirms backing for Colombo water network
24
January
The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 m...

The coming week is politically decisive – Minister Rajitha
23
January
Political arena of the country will be decisive ne...

US naval ship 'Hopper' arrives at the Port of Colombo
21
January
Making a four day official visit, the US Naval Shi...

Minister visits Iranamadu scheme
20
January
Minister of Provincial Council and Local Governmen...

Division created problems: Int’l challenges should be faced as Sri Lankans – Minister Musthapa
19
January
International challenges ahead of the country shou...

Weather today
29
January
Development - Provincial

Several spells of Showers will occur in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...

President presents National Quality Awards
29
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

National Quality Award Ceremony 2016, organized by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, w...

Veteran actress Swarna won accolades at home and abroad -President
29
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

A felicitation ceremony to pay tribute to veteran actress Swarna Mallawarachchi ‘s contribution to the country’s cinema during the last 50 y...

Colombo city to become best urban center in Indian Ocean: PM
28
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Colombo city will be developed to the best urban centre in the Indian Ocean within the next decade, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. ...

More tri forces deserters arrested
28
January
Political & Current Affairs

Authorities are continuing to take action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty periods prov...

Forest density to be increased within next four years – President
28
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena said that his plan as the Minister of Environment is to increase the forest density from the current 27-28% to 32% within...

Galle Face road closed in weekend
28
January
Political & Current Affairs

A part of the Galle Face road, Colombo will be closed on Saturday (28th) and Sunday (29th) for the rehearsals of the 69th Independent Day ceremony, Poli...

Proposal for national policy on education presented to President
28
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Proposal for the national policy on general education which includes the proposals on the reforms in the education sector of the country was presented t...

Real reconciliation possible only with better understanding - FM
28
January
Political & Current Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened its Regional Consular Office in Jaffna at the District Secretariat on Thursday (26th Jan.). ...

Members appointed to Special Presidential Commission on CB bond issue
28
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Members have been appointed to the Special Presidential Commission to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank...

Weather today
28
January
Development - Provincial

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in the many provinces, Met. Department said. ...

Expedite the conservation of archeological places destroyed by war
27
January
Development - Provincial

The Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam instructed the Director General of Archeology Professor Senarath Dissanayaka to take immediate actions...

Government will open 35 paddy storage facilities around the country
27
January
Development - Provincial

The government will take steps to open 35 paddy storage facilities around the country. This will directly help thousands of farmers and indirectly help ...

The rock-carved Buddha statue at Nagadeepa Temple unveiled
27
January
Development - Provincial

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Eng. Karunasena Hettiarachchi unveiled the rock-carved Buddha statue at the Nagadeepa Purana RajamahaViharaya ...

Price of eye lenses to reduce by Rs 20,000 next week - Health minister
27
January
Development - Provincial

After our country controlled the price of drugs America has also started it. President Donald Trump has said that his country too will start the price c...

Establishing Consular Office in Jaffna Major Step by Foreign Ministry - Minister Bathiudeen
27
January
Development - Provincial

“This is a major step by our Foreign Ministry and our capable Minister Samaraweera since the time the Foreign Ministry was established in 1948&rdq...

Drinking water for fisher community with Korean funding
27
January
Development - Provincial

The necessity of a drinking water supply project was emphasized by State Minister of Fisheries Dilip Vedarachchi during a discussion held with a Korean ...

Navy's Inshore Patrol Craft Construction Projectreceives ISO 9001:2015 standard
27
January
Development - Provincial

Sri Lanka Navy's Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC) Construction Project received ISO 9001:2015 standards by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution at the ISO cert...

Proposal for national policy on education presented to President
27
January
Development - Provincial

The proposal for the national policy on general education which includes the proposals on the reforms in the education sector of the country was present...

Current dialogue on corruption, fraud and waste is extremely important – President
27
January
Development - Provincial

President Maithripala Sirisena says a broad social dialogue has emerged within the country during the last two years after he assumed duties as the Pres...

Prevailing showery conditions likely to enhance over the island.
27
January
Development - Provincial

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most provinces of the island states the Met Department. ...

Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
21
January
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
Hawkers, bill boards to be removed by September 15
19 August
Canada and Sri Lanka Reinvigorate Relations
01 August

South Asia Consolidates Top Growth Spot, Needs to Ignite Private Investment to Stay on Track
13 October
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s remarks following bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister
16 June
ADB-Sri Lanka Partnership Strategy
23 January

