The government has identified the timely necessity
Making a four day official visit, the US Naval Shi
Minister of Provincial Council and Local Governmen
International challenges ahead of the country shou
The Omanthai Army camp has not been removed but 18
Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senarthne sending a
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sw
There will be a lack of rain fall leading to a sev
The European Commission has proposed GSP+ concessi
Many problems remaining in front of the country ca
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein on the sidelines of the World Econo
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held discussions about strengthening the bilateral relations between Sri
All vehicles will be checked up to 31st January for covering the mirror with curtains on the driving seat or for using tinted glasses,by local police st
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met and held discussions with Indian Road Transport and Highway minister Nitin Gadkari and Andra Padesh Chief Minist
Strengthening the transport facilities of the passengers from Delft to Kurikattuwan in Jaffna and vice versa, the new boat service 'Neduntharakai&
President Maithripala Sirisena requested all the private institutions to join frugal way of use of power by switching off lights that are used for the a
Showery condition is expected to be enhanced during next few days, especially from 22nd to 24th January, Met. Dept said.
President Maithripala Sirisena joined in a Discussion Forum held at the Mahaweli National College of Education,Polgolla, organized to empower the school
Allegations that arrested Sri Lankan fishers are retained for a long time in custody by the Indian government is false emphasizes the ministry of Fisher
New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said that the discussions to have a Free Trade Agreement Between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, as well as identifyin
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held discussions about further strengthening the bilateral relations betwee
Eighty Eight sports stars who have brought honour and fame to the Sri Lanka Air Force with their performances were felicitated by the Commander of the S
Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Eng. Karunasena Hettiarachchi attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the house for the winner of "Ranavir
President Maithripala Sirisena says it is the relevant field officers who can practically implement the government's policies among the people and
President Maithripala Sirisena said that school children are the most realistic messengers in the process of fulfilling the social responsibility
Showery weather, Particularly in Northern and Eastern parts of the island, is expected from today (20th Jan) .
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mangala Samaraweera, addressed the round table discussion on Sri Lanka's Peace and reconciliation process at the
Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faizer Musthapa today in Kilinochchi said that amendments to the Delimitation Report, which was han
A 15- member delegation consisting of members of the Sri Lanka Publisher's Association visited China to attend the "Third Senior
Authorities have begun taking legal action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty that ended
2 more Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants for the use of the public were opened .at the Uyilankulama Police Station, Mannar and in the village of Ethulga