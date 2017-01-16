The government has identified the timely necessity...Read full article
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sw...Read full article
There will be a lack of rain fall leading to a sev...Read full article
The European Commission has proposed GSP+ concessi...Read full article
Many problems remaining in front of the country ca...Read full article
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) more co...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Natio...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena says he has receive...Read full article
The Ruhunu Development Zone will be opened on 7th ...Read full article
Press release A group of bankrupt politic...Read full article
The United Nations and its affiliated bodies would take a serious note on the impending drought situation in Sri Lanka and assured President Mainthipala...Read full article
Nuwan Somirathne has been appointed as a Working Director of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation. ...Read full article
Construction work of the apartment complex consisting of 100 houses, a donation from Chinese government for the Aranayake landslide victims will begin t...Read full article
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Summit to be held in Davos City from 17 to 21 January....Read full article
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe participated at the Fairway National Literary Awards – 2016 held in Galle. ...Read full article
Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilake yesterday paid his last respect to late artist Deepal Silva at his residence in ...Read full article
Some sections of the society are acting in an uncivilized manner to prevent the prestige and respect gained by the Government, with the decision of the ...Read full article
Former world-class cricketer Roshan Mahanama at the request of the Army sponsored the establishment of a new school in Weherathenna village in Vavuniya ...Read full article
Security Force Headquarters -Jaffna (SFHQ - J) on Saturday (14th Jan.) facilitated the fishing community in Urani, Thaiddi (East) and Nallinakkapuram to...Read full article
Excise Department has announced 19 selected days in 2017 where the sale of liquor is banned. ...Read full article
Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings are expected to continue over most parts of the island. ...Read full article
A national Fisheries policy to protect, manage and develop the fisheries sector has commenced with the financial and technical support of Norway. ...Read full article
Speech by Dr Harsha de Silva, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Public Forum organized by the Institute of South Asian Studies, National Unive...Read full article
The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health has reported 1,311 patients island-wide suspected as dengue so far this year. ...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the necessity of paying attention immediately to improve the mutual relationship between police and the public...Read full article
Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings will expected to continue over most parts of the island. ...Read full article
World Affairs Council – Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kar...Read full article
Sri Lanka Navy today (14th Jan.) opened the 100th Reverse Osmosis plant installed in Urewa, Padaviya marking a milestone on its journey from 22nd Decemb...Read full article
The government has introduced an economic agenda with the aim of making Sri Lanka a high income country by 2030 or 2032. We have to achieve this target,...Read full article
About 90 percent of Salawa ammunition dump explosion victims have been compensated by 31st of December, 2016, said that Secretary to the Ministry of Dis...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena has advised to appoint a Task Force to look into problems the people might face with a drought predicted during the next ...Read full article