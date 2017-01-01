The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, ...Read full article
The New Year dawns as the Government of Good Gover...Read full article
General amnesty extended to tri forces deserters e...Read full article
The Governments of Sri Lanka and India have initia...Read full article
A free, independent and diverse media with high et...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed to c...Read full article
The Delimitation Committee has asked for a date fr...Read full article
Police Headquarters denies the media reports recen...Read full article
The newly constructed St. Anthony's Church in Kach...Read full article
Sri Lanka strongly condemns the terrorist attack o...Read full article
Yet another phase of the Navy’s Community Service Project which is operated under the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Ravind...Read full article
The minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake assuring sustained economic development in the New Year said he was delighted to announce the introduction of ...Read full article
Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...Read full article
The government has identified the timely necessity of establishing media standards and entitlements for a high standard media culture. ...Read full article
I extend my greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all citizens of Sri Lanka, states Opposition Leader and Tamil National Alliance Leader R. Samp...Read full article
As we celebrate the dawn of a New Year, it is time for us to remind ourselves that two years ago we, the people of Sri Lanka, demonstrated in no uncerta...Read full article
Final rites of Former Prime Minister Rathnasiri Wickremenayake will be held this evening at Public Grounds, Horana with full state patronage. ...Read full article
Lanka Salt Limited (LSL) in Hambantota with the new administration under the present government has made a net profit of Rs.990 million within two years...Read full article
President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to issue a gazette notification declaring a larger Wildlife Reserve, i...Read full article
Several spells of light showers will occur at several places in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...Read full article
Health Minister Rajitha Senarathne has decided to reduce the price of surgical equipment parallel to the recent price reduction of essential drug items....Read full article
Sri Lanka Navy opened two more Reverse Osmosis Plants for community use in Nawahanguranketha in Thalawa and Kiwulegama in Thanamalwila yesterday (29th D...Read full article
North-East monsoonal conditions are gradually establishing over the country, Met. Department said. ...Read full article
Provincial councils where the Drivers Health Service was not established requesting that it be established North Central Province Drivers went on Strike...Read full article
There is no waste of money by using artificial paper to print the Geography text book of Year 7 says the Education Ministry. ...Read full article
The Ministry of Parliamentary Reform and Media has started a national program to identify rural peoples problems and provide solutions. The proposal was...Read full article
The Police Headquarters requests people using the Avissawella Colombo Road Between 5pm and 11pm today (29 Dec) to use alternative roads as the GangaRoha...Read full article
Minister of Fisheries Mahinda Amaraweera said that a considerable number of unemployed youth are there in Jaffna district and the Ministry has pla...Read full article
In December alone 112,238 premises were checked for dengueand 16% of them were kept as Mosquito breeding places. 4242 were issued red notices while case...Read full article
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-central, and Central provinces and in the Hambantota district. ...Read full article
I was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Hon. Rathnasiri Wickramanayake who was a former Prime Minister and a former General Secretary of the ...Read full article