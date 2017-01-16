Latest News

Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
16
January
The government has identified the timely necessity...

Foreign Minister’s Sweden visit begins today
16
January
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sw...

Drought expected; Use power and water carefully – Disaster Minister
13
January
There will be a lack of rain fall leading to a sev...

EC proposes to restore GSP+ trade concessions to SL
12
January
The European Commission has proposed GSP+ concessi...

Problems should be faced with intelligence – President
11
January
Many problems remaining in front of the country ca...

Drone journalism in Sri Lanka: Ethics, regulations and guidelines
10
January
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) more co...

Radical changes in key fields for speedy economic development – President
09
January
President Maithripala Sirisena said that the Natio...

Sri Lanka to receive GSP + concession next week – President
08
January
President Maithripala Sirisena says he has receive...

Ruhunu Development Zone opens tomorrow
06
January
The Ruhunu Development Zone will be opened on 7th ...

The Hambantota port to be transformed in to an active port
05
January
Press release   A group of bankrupt politic...

President calls for UN, FAO, and WFP involvement in drought relief
16
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The United Nations and its affiliated bodies would take a serious note on the impending drought situation in Sri Lanka and assured President Mainthipala...

New Working Director for SLRC
16
January
Political & Current Affairs

Nuwan Somirathne has been appointed as a Working Director of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation. ...

China provides new houses for Aranayake victims
16
January
Development - Provincial

Construction work of the apartment complex consisting of 100 houses, a donation from Chinese government for the Aranayake landslide victims will begin t...

PM off to Switzerland today
16
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Switzerland today to attend the World Economic Summit to be held in Davos City from 17 to 21 January....

‘Fairway Literary Awards’ held in Galle
16
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe participated at the Fairway National Literary Awards – 2016 held in Galle. ...

Last Respects to Deepal Silva
16
January
Sports - Cultural - Travel

Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media Gayantha Karunathilake yesterday paid his last respect to late artist Deepal Silva at his residence in ...

Some are trying to tarnish the achievement of getting back GSP plus facility – President
16
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Some sections of the society are acting in an uncivilized manner to prevent the prestige and respect gained by the Government, with the decision of the ...

Roshan Mahanama Primary School in Weherathenna opened
16
January
Development - Provincial

Former world-class cricketer Roshan Mahanama at the request of the Army sponsored the establishment of a new school in Weherathenna village in Vavuniya ...

Urani fishermen get back to their old livelihood after 27 years
16
January
Development - Provincial

Security Force Headquarters -Jaffna (SFHQ - J) on Saturday (14th Jan.) facilitated the fishing community in Urani, Thaiddi (East) and Nallinakkapuram to...

Nineteen ‘No liquor’ days in 2017
16
January
Political & Current Affairs

Excise Department has announced 19 selected days in 2017 where the sale of liquor is banned. ...

Weather today
16
January
Development - Provincial

Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings are expected to continue over most parts of the island. ...

National fisheries policy with Norway support
15
January
Political & Current Affairs

A national Fisheries policy to protect, manage and develop the fisheries sector has commenced with the financial and technical support of Norway. ...

“Sri Lanka's Role in the Indian Ocean and the Changing Global Dynamic”
15
January
World - Business

Speech by Dr Harsha de Silva, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Public Forum organized by the Institute of South Asian Studies, National Unive...

Over 1,000 Dengue suspects in January
15
January
Development - Provincial

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health has reported 1,311 patients island-wide suspected as dengue so far this year. ...

Immediate program essential to change public attitudes on Police - President
15
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized the necessity of paying attention immediately to improve the mutual relationship between police and the public...

Weather today
15
January
Development - Provincial

Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings will expected to continue over most parts of the island. ...

World Affairs Council of Washington features Sri Lanka
15
January
World - Business

World Affairs Council – Washington D.C. (WAC-DC) commenced the New Year with a program on Sri Lanka at a reception hosted by Ambassador Prasad Kar...

Navy opens 100th RO Plant
14
January
Development - Provincial

Sri Lanka Navy today (14th Jan.) opened the 100th Reverse Osmosis plant installed in Urewa, Padaviya marking a milestone on its journey from 22nd Decemb...

Sri Lanka to be made high income country by 2032: PM
14
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The government has introduced an economic agenda with the aim of making Sri Lanka a high income country by 2030 or 2032. We have to achieve this target,...

Salawa explosion; 90% of compensation settled
14
January
Political & Current Affairs

About 90 percent of Salawa ammunition dump explosion victims have been compensated by 31st of December, 2016, said that Secretary to the Ministry of Dis...

President instructs to appoint Task Force to look into drought issues
14
January
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena has advised to appoint a Task Force to look into problems the people might face with a drought predicted during the next ...

Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera at COP22
17
November
