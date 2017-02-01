Latest News

Deadline for public views on 'Media Standards and Entitlements' close today
31
January
Deadline for public views on 'Media Standards and Entitlements' close today

The government has identified the timely necessity...

Sri Lanka to proudly celebrate 69th Independence Day
31
January
Sri Lanka to proudly celebrate 69th Independence Day

The 69th Independence day will be celebrated on Fe...

Maximum Retail Price for five food items
30
January
Maximum Retail Price for five food items

The government has imposed a Maximum Retail Price ...

Import duty on rice further reduced with immediate effect
28
January
Import duty on rice further reduced with immediate effect

The government has decided to further reduce the e...

Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry to be opened in Jaffna
25
January
Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry to be opened in Jaffna

Following the vision of President Maithripala Siri...

EIB confirms backing for Colombo water network
24
January
EIB confirms backing for Colombo water network

The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 50 m...

Media Minister visits Ven. Hemaloka Thero
01
February
Media Minister visits Ven. Hemaloka Thero
Development - Provincial

Most Ven. Kalalpitiye Hemaloka Thero at Sri Saddharmodaya temple at Kalugala Mawatha Akmeemana celebrated his 100th birthday. ...

HC presents Credentials to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
01
February
HC presents Credentials to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
World - Business

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Nigeria Thambirajah Raveenthiran, concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Mauritania as well, presented ...

Ambassador presents New Year greetings to President Hollande
01
February
Ambassador presents New Year greetings to President Hollande
World - Business

Sri Lankan Ambassador Tilak Ranaviraja conveyed greetings from President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe to the French Pres...

Sports week from February 6
01
February
Sports week from February 6
Sports - Cultural - Travel

The sports week organized annually by the Ministry of Sports will be held from 6th -12th February Island wide, themed "sports for health, happines...

NIE degree awarding ceremony held
01
February
NIE degree awarding ceremony held
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The degree awarding ceremony of the National Institute of Education (NIE) was held yesterday (31st Jan.) under the patronage of Prime Minister Ranil Wic...

Highest foreign remittances recorded in 2016
01
February
Highest foreign remittances recorded in 2016
Economy

Year 2016 has recorded the highest foreign remittances amounting to USD 7241.5 million (Rs.1054.5 billion), said Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha At...

Standard quality helmets compulsory from 1st of April
01
February
Standard quality helmets compulsory from 1st of April
Political & Current Affairs

Wearing of standard quality helmets by motorcyclists will become mandatory from 1st of April, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala De...

Minister instructs security forces to curb blast fishing
01
February
Minister instructs security forces to curb blast fishing
Political & Current Affairs

Certain incidents of blast fishing are still reported to the Fisheries Ministry despite of the apprehensions made by SL Navy and Coast Guard against the...

Finance Minister orders to probe delay on inquiry of smuggled timber stock
01
February
Finance Minister orders to probe delay on inquiry of smuggled timber stock
Political & Current Affairs

A large stock of timber had been seized by Sri Lanka Customs in 2014 while it was smuggled through Sri Lanka. ...

Ninth Footwear and Leather Fair at BMICH
01
February
Ninth Footwear and Leather Fair at BMICH
World - Business

The ninth Footwear and Leather Fair 2017 organized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the Industrial Development Board, Sri ...

A new program to eradicate Dengue – President
31
January
A new program to eradicate Dengue – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena said that he would introduce a new program for eradication of Dengue in addition to the existing dengue prevention progra...

Government will execute its responsibility to security forces – President
31
January
Government will execute its responsibility to security forces – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

The government will extend its highest respect to the security forces; army, navy, air force and the police and will execute its responsibility to stren...

Fishing of parrot fish to be banned
31
January
Fishing of parrot fish to be banned
Development - Provincial

Parrotfish is a colorful species found in relatively shallow tropical oceans such as Sri Lankan seas. They belong to the Scaridae family and the Sri Lan...

Two top Sri Lankan Ministers meet leading Belgian and European companies
31
January
Two top Sri Lankan Ministers meet leading Belgian and European companies
World - Business

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama recently concluded a one day officia...

Reduce in showery weather
31
January
Reduce in showery weather
Development - Provincial

Prevailing showery condition will gradually reduce from today (31stJan.), the Met. Department said. ...

We should jointly struggle to build nation, not for power – President
30
January
We should jointly struggle to build nation, not for power – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

"We should get together and jointly struggle not for the power but for solving problems by building the country", said President Maithripala...

State Agriculture Minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture and Ministers' Summit
30
January
State Agriculture Minister attends Global Forum for Food and Agriculture and Ministers' Summit
World - Business

State Minister of Agriculture Wasantha Aluwihare speaking on behalf of Sri Lanka highlighted the hardship that has been caused due to the drought and un...

Discussions are underway to develop Trinco Harbor – PM
30
January
Discussions are underway to develop Trinco Harbor – PM
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Government has planned to develop Trincomalee harbor and discussions are being held with the governments of Japan and India, said Prime Minister Ranil W...

Two more RO plants bestowed upon community
30
January
Two more RO plants bestowed upon community
Development - Provincial

Sri Lanka Navy opened two more RO plants set up at Buddhangala Central College and the village of Bisokotuwa  in Padawiya for the community use on ...

Huge improvement in shoe manufacturing in Sri Lanka
30
January
Huge improvement in shoe manufacturing in Sri Lanka
Development - Provincial

Import of shoes to the country has reduced from 60 percent to 20 percent while the export of locally manufactured shoes has increased, Minister of Indus...

Postal field officers given laptops
30
January
Postal field officers given laptops
Development - Provincial

Field officers in the postal service were given laptops at a ceremony held last week under the patronage of Minister of Postal Services and Muslim Relig...

Sri Lanka's Peace and Reconciliation Process
Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
21
January
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
