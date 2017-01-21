Latest News

Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31
21
January
Media standards and entitlements: Deadline extended to January 31

The government has identified the timely necessity...

US naval ship 'Hopper' arrives at the Port of Colombo
21
January
US naval ship 'Hopper' arrives at the Port of Colombo

Making a four day official visit, the US Naval Shi...

Minister visits Iranamadu scheme
20
January
Minister visits Iranamadu scheme

Minister of Provincial Council and Local Governmen...

Division created problems: Int’l challenges should be faced as Sri Lankans – Minister Musthapa
19
January
Division created problems: Int'l challenges should be faced as Sri Lankans – Minister Musthapa

International challenges ahead of the country shou...

Omanthai Army camp not removed –Army spokesman
18
January
Omanthai Army camp not removed –Army spokesman

The Omanthai Army camp has not been removed but 18...

Special letter from Health Minister to all ministers
17
January
Special letter from Health Minister to all ministers

Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senarthne sending a...

Foreign Minister’s Sweden visit begins today
16
January
Foreign Minister's Sweden visit begins today

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera will visit Sw...

Drought expected; Use power and water carefully – Disaster Minister
13
January
Drought expected; Use power and water carefully – Disaster Minister

There will be a lack of rain fall leading to a sev...

EC proposes to restore GSP+ trade concessions to SL
12
January
EC proposes to restore GSP+ trade concessions to SL

The European Commission has proposed GSP+ concessi...

Problems should be faced with intelligence – President
11
January
Problems should be faced with intelligence – President

Many problems remaining in front of the country ca...

PM meets with UNHR Chief
21
January
PM meets with UNHR Chief
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein on the sidelines of the World Econo...

PM Wickremesinghe to sign MOUs during the Vietnam visit
21
January
PM Wickremesinghe to sign MOUs during the Vietnam visit
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held discussions about strengthening the bilateral relations between Sri...

Police to check all vehicles
21
January
Police to check all vehicles
Political & Current Affairs

All vehicles will be checked up to 31st January for covering the mirror with curtains on the driving seat or for using tinted glasses,by local police st...

PM discusses with Indian delegates
21
January
PM discusses with Indian delegates
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met and held discussions with Indian Road Transport and Highway minister Nitin Gadkari and Andra Padesh Chief Minist...

‘Neduntharakai’ launched for Delft passengers
21
January
‘Neduntharakai’ launched for Delft passengers
Development - Provincial

Strengthening the transport facilities of the passengers from Delft to Kurikattuwan in Jaffna and vice versa, the new boat service ‘Neduntharakai&...

Switch off advertising and decoration lights to save power – President requests Pvt. institutions
21
January
Switch off advertising and decoration lights to save power – President requests Pvt. institutions
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena requested all the private institutions to join frugal way of use of power by switching off lights that are used for the a...

Showery condition to enhance – Met. Dept.
21
January
Showery condition to enhance – Met. Dept.
Development - Provincial

Showery condition is expected to be enhanced during next few days, especially from 22nd to 24th January, Met. Dept said. ...

Discussion Forum to empower school children in Central Province on Sustainable development under patronage of President
20
January
Discussion Forum to empower school children in Central Province on Sustainable development under patronage of President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena joined in a Discussion Forum held at the Mahaweli National College of Education,Polgolla, organized to empower the school...

Allegations that Sri Lankan fishers are retained for a long time by India is false-Minister
20
January
Allegations that Sri Lankan fishers are retained for a long time by India is false-Minister
Development - Provincial

Allegations that arrested Sri Lankan fishers are retained for a long time in custody by the Indian government is false emphasizes the ministry of Fisher...

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe meets New Zealand trade Minister
20
January
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe meets New Zealand trade Minister
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said that the discussions to have a Free Trade Agreement Between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, as well as identifyin...

PM Wickremesinghe and PM Nawaz Sharif hold discussions
20
January
PM Wickremesinghe and PM Nawaz Sharif hold discussions
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held discussions about further strengthening the bilateral relations betwee...

SLAF Felicitates its Sportsmen and Women
20
January
SLAF Felicitates its Sportsmen and Women
Development - Provincial

Eighty Eight sports stars who have brought honour and fame to the Sri Lanka Air Force with their performances were felicitated by the Commander of the S...

Winner of RRS Mission - V to receive new house
20
January
Winner of RRS Mission - V to receive new house
Development - Provincial

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Eng. Karunasena Hettiarachchi attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the house for the winner of "Ranavir...

Field officers can practically implement the government’s policies – President
20
January
Field officers can practically implement the government’s policies – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena says it is the relevant field officers who can practically implement the government’s policies among the people and...

School children are the pragmatic messengers in fulfilling social responsibilities for sustainable development – President
20
January
School children are the pragmatic messengers in fulfilling social responsibilities for sustainable development – President
President - Parliament - Prime Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena said that  school children are the most realistic messengers in the process of fulfilling the social responsibility ...

Showery weather from today
20
January
Showery weather from today
Development - Provincial

Showery weather, Particularly in Northern and Eastern parts of the island, is expected from today (20th Jan) . ...

Foreign Minister at Round Table discussion on Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
20
January
Foreign Minister at Round Table discussion on Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
Development - Provincial

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mangala Samaraweera, addressed the round table discussion on Sri Lanka’s Peace and reconciliation process at the...

Amendments possible to the Delimitation Report – Minister
19
January
Amendments possible to the Delimitation Report – Minister
Political & Current Affairs

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faizer Musthapa today in Kilinochchi said that amendments to the Delimitation Report, which was han...

Sri Lankan delegation attend the Third Senior Seminar of Belt and Road Publishing Program in China
19
January
Sri Lankan delegation attend the Third Senior Seminar of Belt and Road Publishing Program in China
Development - Provincial

A 15- member delegation consisting  of members of the Sri Lanka Publisher’s Association visited China to attend  the “Third Senior...

Action taken to arrest tri forces deserters
19
January
Action taken to arrest tri forces deserters
Development - Provincial

Authorities have begun taking legal action against tri forces deserters who have failed to obtain legal discharge during the General Amnesty that ended ...

Two more RO plants opened
19
January
Two more RO plants opened
Development - Provincial

2 more Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants for the use of the  public were opened .at the Uyilankulama Police Station, Mannar and in the village of Ethulga...

Latest Video

Featured Articles

Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
Sri Lanka’s Peace and Reconciliation Process
21
January
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
Remarks by Foreign Minister at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London
12
January
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
'Balagathu Sri Lankawak' launched
05
January
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous New Year - 2017
01
January
Hawkers, bill boards to be removed by September 15
Hawkers, bill boards to be removed by September 15
19 August
Canada and Sri Lanka Reinvigorate Relations
Canada and Sri Lanka Reinvigorate Relations
01 August

South Asia Consolidates Top Growth Spot, Needs to Ignite Private Investment to Stay on Track
South Asia Consolidates Top Growth Spot, Needs to Ignite Private Investment to Stay on Track
13 October
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s remarks following bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s remarks following bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister
16 June
ADB-Sri Lanka Partnership Strategy
ADB-Sri Lanka Partnership Strategy
23 January

