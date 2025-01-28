A suspect apprehended with 132 chank shells in Jaffna

The Navy apprehended a suspect who was transferring 132 chank shells without a valid license, during a search operation conducted in Ponnalei, Jaffna recently.

The operation also led to the seizure of a motorbike used for this illegal act.

The search operation was conducted by SLNS Elara in the Northern Naval Command. After interception of a suspicious motorbike in the Ponnalei area, naval personnel recovered this stock of chank shells being transferred without a valid license. Accordingly, the rider, the motorbike and chank shells were taken into naval custody.

The suspect held in this operation was identified as a resident of Jaffna, aged 56. The suspect, along with the motorbike and 132 chank shells, was handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Karainagar for onward legal action.