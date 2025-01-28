All Section

Tue, Jan 28, 2025

Weather Forecast

  • :
Current Affairs
Weather Forecast
The rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Southern, and Central provinces for the next few days From today.

 Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.
 
Cloudy skies can be expected over Southwestern part of the island.
 
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.
 
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Image
Image

News

News

Quick Links

Quick Links

About Us

Social media links

News.lk publishes in three languages – Sinhala, Tamil and English.

+94 11 366 3040 | [email protected]