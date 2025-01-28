Weather Forecast

The rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Southern, and Central provinces for the next few days From today.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.