Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe assumes duties as the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, has promoted Air Vice Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe to the three star rank of Air Marshal with effect from today (29 January 2025) and appointed him as the 20th Commander of the Air Force.

Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe assumed duties as the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force this morning at Air Force Headquarters. The Commander was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Air Force Colour Wing and afterward made his inaugural address to the entire Air Force.

During his inaugural address, the newly appointed Commander of the Air Force emphasized a strategic vision centered on enhancing operational capabilities, technological advancement, global operations, maritime security and national development.

His primary objective is to further Enhance Operational Capabilities of the Air Force by effectively utilizing airpower, including the acquiring of air platforms, specifically through military diplomacy to strengthen the fleet and transforming it into a force that can consistently respond to the needs of the nation. Under the Technological Development Cluster, he highlighted procedures to enhance air defence systems, advance drone and UAV technology and prepare the Air Force for a future driven by innovation. Within the Global Operations and Security Frame, he mentioned the expansion of UN peacekeeping operations, equipping the SLAF for global demands. Focusing on the Maritime Security and Surveillance Cluster, he endorsed the SLAF’s commitment to securing the Indian Ocean region, enhancing surveillance operations and strengthening domestic and international cooperation. As part of the National Development and Environmental Sustainability Figure, he pledged full support for the Clean Sri Lanka programme (2025), reinforcing the Air Force’s role in national welfare and environmental sustainability. His address outlined a progressive roadmap for the SLAF, ensuring its readiness to meet future challenges while upholding national security and international commitments.

Biography of the 20th Commander of the Air Force

He is a proud product of St. Sylvester’s College, Kandy, where he laid the foundation for his illustrious career. Driven by a deep commitment to serving his nation, he joined the Sri Lanka Air Force as an Officer Cadet of the 24th Intake in 1991. After rigorous training, he was commissioned in the rank of Pilot Officer in the General Duties Pilot Branch in 1993.

The young officer underwent Flying Training on the SF-260 Warrior and was initially posted to the Transport Wing for fixed-wing advanced training. However, due to an operational demand for helicopter pilots, he transitioned to rotary-wing training on Bell 206, 212, and 412 helicopters in 1993. Successfully qualifying as a helicopter pilot, he was posted to the Bell 212 Utility Helicopter Squadron, where he earned his captaincy and played an instrumental role in utility flying operations in the North and East of Sri Lanka. Notably, in 1995, he volunteered for flying duties in the heavily clogged area of Palaly, demonstrating his strong courage and commitment to duty. Additionally, in 1997, his exceptional skill and composure were evident when he assisted the captain in successfully performing a forced landing of an MI-24 (CH 617) helicopter near Puliyankulam, saving the lives of the aircrew. Both acts earned him significant recognition, reflecting his capability under pressure.

In 1998, Air Marshal Edirisinghe successfully completed the Helicopter Instructor Training Course at SLAF Base Hingurakgoda, earning the prestigious title of Qualified Helicopter Instructor (qhi). He further honed his skills by attaining an A2 Helicopter Instructor qualification from the Central Flying School of the Royal Air Force, amassing over 3,000 flying hours on helicopter instructional duties. In total, he has accumulated more than 7,000 flying hours on helicopters, specializing in Instrument Rating operations and excelling as an Instrument Rating Examiner in the helicopter stream. Notably, he is an expert in Night Vision Goggle (NVG) helicopter flying and is also qualified in advanced navigation operations.

His academic achievements are equally impressive. He is a graduate of the Air University, US Air Force, in Alabama, where he completed his Staff Course with distinction. He also holds the distinguished title of "ndc" from the National Defence College in China and has completed numerous other foreign training programs in countries such as Bangladesh, India and Singapore. In addition, he served as the Defence Attaché at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan in 2011, representing the country with distinction.

In 2003, Air Marshal Edirisinghe joined the VIP/VVIP Flying Squadron as a VVIP pilot, specializing in the Bell 412 and 412 EP helicopters. Throughout his career, he has held numerous significant appointments, including Officer Commanding Training and Operations in several flying squadrons and he has commanded No. 4 in SLAF Base Ratmalana, No. 6 in SLAF Base Anuradhapura and No. 7 in SLAF Base Hingurakgoda Helicopter Squadrons. Further, as a senior officer, Air Marshal Edirisinghe served as the Base Commander of SLAF Base Anuradhapura and SLAF Base Hingurakgoda. His commitment to training and operational excellence led to his appointment as the Commandant of the SLAF Academy China Bay, where he concurrently served as Acting Air Commander for Eastern Air Command. In 2022, he held pivotal roles as Director Training and Director Air Operations. Subsequently, as the Director General Training, the Director General Air Operations and ultimately, the Director General Planning before being appointed as the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Air Marshal Edirisinghe has been honored with some of the most prestigious military decorations in recognition of his exceptional valor, remarkable service and unwavering dedication to duty. Among these accolades, he has been conferred the distinguished "Weera Wickrama Vibhushanaya" for acts of gallantry and conspicuous bravery of a military nature of a high order, voluntarily performed in active service without regard for personal safety. He has further been awarded the "Rana Wickrama Padakkama" for acts of bravery in the face of the enemy performed voluntarily. Moreover, he has been decorated with the "Rana Sura Padakkama" on three occasions, evidence to his distinguished conduct in the face of the enemy. In recognition of his exceptional service and devotion to duty, he has also been bestowed with the "Uttama Seva Padakkama," awarded for valuable service marked by exceptional ability, merit and exemplary conduct. Air Marshal Edirisinghe is married to Krishanthi.