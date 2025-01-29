'Clean Sri Lanka' Program Must Be Implemented with Humanitarian Objectives - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya underscored the importance of implementing the "Clean Sri Lanka" program with humanitarian objectives at its core. Addressing the Colombo District Coordination Committee meeting held this morning at the District Secretariat in Narahenpita, the Prime Minister highlighted the program's complexity and its broader purpose beyond environmental cleanliness.

During the meeting, key discussions took place on various matters, including the allocation of land for an explosives warehouse in the Colombo District, the future development plan for local government institutions, community empowerment programs, and the execution of the "Clean Sri Lanka" initiative. Additionally, attention was directed toward resolving issues related to paddy lands along the border between Maharagama and Kesbewa, the urgent removal of waste at the Colombo Main Bus Stand, and the cessation of unsafe garbage disposal into the Niripola paddy fields in Seethawaka.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya reiterated that the public had voted in the last election with expectations of change, necessitating the government's commitment to fulfilling those aspirations. She emphasized that "Clean Sri Lanka" is not merely about environmental cleanliness, policy implementation, or legal enforcement but also about fostering quality in behavior and human relationships.

“The change required must begin at an individual level. People must determine the difference they want to make in their own spaces. Sensitivity and quality service to the public are of utmost importance, ensuring satisfaction with the services provided. This is not a transformation that can be achieved solely through official directives or circulars,” the Prime Minister stated.

The government remains committed to ensuring the success of the "Clean Sri Lanka" program, engaging all stakeholders in fostering a cleaner, more organized, and community-driven future.