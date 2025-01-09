An Indian fishing boat poaching in Sri Lankan waters seized

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard seized an Indian fishing boat (01) poaching in Sri Lankan waters and apprehended 10 Indian fishermen, during a special operation conducted off the Kovilan Lighthouse, Jaffna yesterday (8).

The Navy and Coast Guard continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these efforts, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft of the Navy and Coast Guard to send away a cluster of Indian fishing boats, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse, Karainagar in Jaffna. The operation resulted in the seizure of the Indian fishing boat and apprehension of 10 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized fishing boat (01) together with Indian fishermen (10) were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.