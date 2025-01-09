“I'm proud to say that for the first time of Sri Lankan's history women’s representation in parliament reach 9.3% -PM

“Prathibhabhisheka” Womens Entrepreneur Awards 2024 was held at the Hilton Colombo on January 7th organized by the Women’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sri Lanka . Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya participated as the Chief Guest.

In this ceremony, Dr.Dilesha Perara was awarded as the Womens Entrepreneur of the year 2024.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that, “Wonderful to see the talent the amazing skills the innovation that you added to our country and to our Industry. It's lovely to see you all like this. Most important thing is these women leading their businesses as women owned women led operations.

Recent research by the International Labour Organization (ILO) indicates that women economic contribution in Sri Lanka has declined to proximately 30% in recent years. This figure we must acknowledge primarily reflects women participation in paid labour. It’s excludes their substantial contribution through unpaid work and unpaid care work these tasks predominately gender responsibilities remain undervalued and underappreciated. It is essential to address unpaid work and unpaid care work that women undertake. She further added.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also mentioned in her speech that “I'm proud to say that for the first time of Sri Lankan's history women’s representation in parliament reach 9.3%. This positive shift ensures women voices are been heard contributing to more comprehensive and inclusive governess.”