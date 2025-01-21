All Section

Tue, Jan 21, 2025

Defence Ministry Supports War Veterans and Families on Public Day

  • :
Current Affairs
Defence Ministry Supports War Veterans and Families on Public Day

 

The Ministry of Defence hosted its Public Day program at the Ministry premises, led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) on January 10, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of war veterans and the families of fallen heroes. The initiative, aligned with the directives of H.E. the President and Hon. Deputy Minister of Defence, provided essential support to retired, disabled veterans, and families of the fallen.

During the event, the Defence Secretary directed ministry officials to address the issues of the participants and ensure the effective implementation of related welfare programs. These efforts are part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families, highlighting the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifices.

Image
Image

News

News

Quick Links

Quick Links

About Us

Social media links

News.lk publishes in three languages – Sinhala, Tamil and English.

+94 11 366 3040 | [email protected]