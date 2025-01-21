Defence Ministry Supports War Veterans and Families on Public Day

The Ministry of Defence hosted its Public Day program at the Ministry premises, led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd.) on January 10, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of war veterans and the families of fallen heroes. The initiative, aligned with the directives of H.E. the President and Hon. Deputy Minister of Defence, provided essential support to retired, disabled veterans, and families of the fallen.

During the event, the Defence Secretary directed ministry officials to address the issues of the participants and ensure the effective implementation of related welfare programs. These efforts are part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for veterans and their families, highlighting the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifices.