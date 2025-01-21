Weather Forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

A few showers may occur in the Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slope of the central hills and Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central, provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.