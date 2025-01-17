Defence Secretary attends Air Force Passing Out ceremony

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) was the Chief Guest of the Air Force Passing Out ceremony held at the Air Force Academy in China Bay, Trincomalee, yesterday (16). The Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, received the Secretary upon his arrival at the venue.

The colourful evening ceremony saw 84 Officer Cadets including 01 Officer Cadet of the KDU Intake No 37, 13 Officer Cadets and 02 Lady Officer Cadets of KDU Intake No 39, 10 Officer Cadets of Officer Cadet Intake No 66, 45 Officer Cadets of Officer Cadet Intake No 67 and 13 Lady Officer Cadets of the Lady Officer Cadet Intake No 19 received their Commissions upon the completion of training. 10 Pilot Officers of No 102 Flight Cadets Course received their Flying Brevets from the Chief Guest on this occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Defence Secretary praised the services of the tri-forces war heroes who sacrificed their lives and those wounded during the humanitarian operation. He reminded the Officers passing out today that they are joining such a prestigious force whose men are ever ready to dedicate their lives to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our beloved motherland.

Further speaking he reminded them of the importance of being responsible and accountable for the human resources, aircraft and various equipment under their command as they are facilitated through public funds.

The Defence Secretary presented awards to outstanding Officers for their performance during training.

Accordingly, the Sword of Eagle for the best overall Student Officer in the General Duties Pilot Branch of No 66 Officer Cadet Intake was awarded to Pilot Officer RN Jayalath.

Subsequently, a flypast consisting of with Bell 212, Bell 412, Cessna 150, Y12, Beechcraft B 200 and K8 aircraft, followed by a band and drill display, traditional dancing and a parachute display by Air Force personnel captivated the admiration of those present at the occasion.

Religious dignitaries, senior Air Force officers, state officials, parents and family members of the officers passing out were also present at the occasion.