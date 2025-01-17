Two suspects arrested for possession of prescription drugs in Kalpitiya

A search operation conducted by the Navy and Police led to the arrest of 02 suspects with 800 capsules of prescription drug which had been made ready to sell. The apprehension was made in the town area of Kalpitiya yesterday (16)

The coordinated operation was mounted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command with the Kalpitiya Police. The recovery of 800 capsules of prescription drug was made, upon search of a three wheeler on suspicion in the Kalpitiya town. Accordingly, two suspects in connection to this illegal act, drug capsules and the three wheeler were taken into custody.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Pudukuduirippu and Eththalei in Kalpitiya, aged 33 and 49. The suspects, along with drug capsules and the three wheeler were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.