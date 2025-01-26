Awareness Programme on e-NIC held at at Colombo

An awareness programme to introduce the process and discuss issues related to the Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) was held yesterday (24) at the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), Colombo.

The event was conducted under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne.

The session aimed to address key challenges and operational aspects of the e-NIC project, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and identify solutions. The Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and the Chairman of ICTA Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, along with ICTA Director, Sanjaya Karunasena, also participated in the programme, contributing valuable insights to the discussion.

This initiative marks a significant step in streamlining the implementation of e-NICs and ensuring a smooth rollout for citizens, aligning with the President’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.