Navy steps up flood relief operations in affected areas

As severe weather conditions threaten several areas in the island, the Sri Lanka Navy has deployed 04 relief teams as of today (24 Jan 25), to the flood-stricken areas of Padaviya, Buddhangala and Aluthparagama of Mahakanadarawa in the Anuradhapura district and Lahugala area of the Ampara district.

These teams are actively engaged in relief operations, working tirelessly to provide necessary aid and support to affected communities.

The Navy relief teams deployed in Buddhangala and Aluthparagama areas continued their relief efforts to support communities battered by heavy rainfall. In addition, naval personnel were mobilized to reinforce the tank bund of Mahawewa in Lahugala with sandbags, due to the structural weakness of the bund. Continuing its flood relief operations, the Navy has thus far provided safe transportation to 3009 persons including school children.

In addition, 48 Navy relief teams are on standby, prepared to be deployed immediately to assist the public in the event of floods, triggered by inclement weather.