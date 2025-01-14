Five Acting Ministers Appointed During President’s State Visit to China

With President Anura Kumara Disanayake’s departure from the country for a State Visit to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, five acting ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries under the president’s purview.

Acting ministers have been appointed for three ministries under the President's purview: the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. Additionally, acting ministers have been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation.

The acting ministers are as follows: