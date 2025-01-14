All Section

Tue, Jan 14, 2025

Five Acting Ministers Appointed During President’s State Visit to China

  • :
Current Affairs
Five Acting Ministers Appointed During President’s State Visit to China

With President Anura Kumara Disanayake’s departure from the country for a State Visit to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, five acting ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries under the president’s purview.

Acting ministers have been appointed for three ministries under the President's purview: the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. Additionally, acting ministers have been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation.

The acting ministers are as follows: 

Acting Minister of Digital Economy

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne

Acting Minister of Defence

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera

Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra

Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation. 

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Kumara Gunasena
Image
Image

News

News

Quick Links

Quick Links

About Us

Social media links

News.lk publishes in three languages – Sinhala, Tamil and English.

+94 11 366 3040 | [email protected]