Thai Pongal Day Message - PM

The Thai Pongal festival, celebrated annually by the Hindu community in January, embodies the noble values of appreciation and gratitude. This festival serves to express gratitude to nature, particularly to the Sun God, for providing the energy essential for agricultural activities from sowing to harvest.

As creations of nature, we cannot progress without acknowledging its role in our lives. It is a fundamental human quality to be grateful for the blessings we receive from nature. Sri Lanka stands at a critical juncture, with the significant responsibility of steering the nation toward a period of renewal. This requires structural, policy, and attitudinal changes. The government has undertaken this important process and is committed to transformative change. Acknowladge and repect nature is an important aspect of the transformation we are searching.

I warmly greet all Tamil people in Sri Lanka and worldwide who are celebrating Thai Pongal. May this festival bring joy and fulfillment to all.