Navy lends hand to clean 28 government paddy warehouses under Clean Sri Lanka initiative

The Sri Lanka Navy is extending its helping hand to clean and repair government paddy warehouses, to ensure safe storage for the Maha season harvest. This initiative is being carried out in support of the government's "Clean Sri Lanka" project, launched under the vision "Beautiful Island, Smiling People.” As part of this programme, the Navy has rendered assistance to clean and repair 28 paddy warehouses yesterday (29).

As a major supporter of the "Clean Sri Lanka" national initiative, the Sri Lanka Navy actively participated in this commendable effort under the guidance of the Commander of the Navy. The first phase of the programme was launched on 23 Jan 25. In line with this, the North Central Naval Command deployed its personnel to clean 24 paddy warehouses located in Nochchiyagama, Thalawa, Halambawewa, Thambuththegama, Medawachchiya, Rambewa, Edagala, Katiyawa, Kalawewa, Kekirawa, Negama, Anuradhapura, Senanayake, Murukkan, and Sawasthipura.

Similarly, the North Western Naval Command carried out cleaning and repairs on 02 paddy warehouses in Thabowa and Rajakadaluwa, while the South Eastern Naval Command cleaned 02 paddy warehouses in Sammanthurei and Panama.

The Sri Lanka Navy stands ever ready to extend its unwavering support in fulfilling national duties of this nature.