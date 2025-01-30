Navy installs medical grade Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant at ICU of National Hospital, Colombo

As part of the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) project, a medical grade Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant designed for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at National Hospital, Colombo was declared open on 29 Jan 25. Going by the initiatives of the Ministry of Health, the RO plant was built utilizing funds made possible by Sanken Overseas (Pvt) Ltd.

This marks the 30th medical-grade Reverse Osmosis plant built under the NSR project. The newly established facility can provide high-purity water for hemodialysis treatment for six (6) kidney patients at a time, with the potential to expand its capacity to accommodate up to ten (10) patients as needed.

Furthermore, all stakeholders who contributed in numerous ways to the success of this NSR project, participated in the event of handing over the RO plant, installed at the National Hospital, Colombo.