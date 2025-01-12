Navy recovers Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 36 Mn gross street value in northwestern waters

The Sri Lanka Navy took hold of about 90kg and 45g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis adrift in waters, during a special operation conducted in the sea area of Kappaladi, Kalpitiya recently.

The Navy keeps a round-the-clock vigil in the coastal and sea areas of the island with a view to preventing nefarious activities taking place via sea routes.

As an extension of these efforts, SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command conducted this operation, deploying Inshore Patrol Craft. The operation led to the recovery of 03 suspicious polythene sacks drifting in the sea area of Kappaladi. The sacks contained about 90kg and 45g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis stuffed in 30 parcels.

It is suspected that smugglers might have abandoned the consignment of Kerala cannabis being unable to fetch them into the country, due to constant naval operations. Meanwhile, the gross street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 36 million. The stock of Kerala cannabis has been kept in the safe custody of the Navy until it is produced for onward legal action.