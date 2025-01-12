Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the North-western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts in the morning.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.