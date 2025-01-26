Navy seizes 03 Indian fishing boats poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of Mannar

The Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard seized 03 Indian fishing boats and apprehend 33 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during special operations conducted in the sea area north of Mannar on 25th and 26th.

The Navy and Coast Guard continue to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

As an extension of these operations, the North Central Naval Command spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters in the dark hours of 25 Jan and wee hours of 26 Jan. In response, the Northern Naval Command and Coast Guard deployed their Fast Attack Craft and the North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats poaching in the sea area north of Talaimannar. The operations resulted in the seizure of 03 Indian fishing boats and apprehension of 33 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boats (03) together with Indian fishermen (33) were brought to the island of Iranativu and they will be handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for onward legal proceedings.