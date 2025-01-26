Ministry of Defence hosts another Awareness Programme on the "Clean Sri Lanka" initiative

The Ministry of Defence conducted another awareness programme recently to raise awareness and educate the ministry staffers about the "Clean Sri Lanka" project. This initiative, spearheaded by the government on the president's directions, aims to address key socio-economic challenges, including alleviating rural poverty, promoting digitalization, and combating corruption.

The programme, attended by ministry staffers, focused on educating participants on how they could actively contribute to the success of the national "Clean Sri Lanka" mission. During the session, officials highlighted the programme’s objectives and potential to drive transformative changes across Sri Lanka, especially in rural communities.

Senior Additional Secretary at the Presidential Secretariat Kapila Gunaratne, made valuable contributions to the programme.

The "Clean Sri Lanka" initiative seeks to enhance the nation's environmental landscape and bring about positive changes to the lives of all citizens. Key aspects include advancing digitalization, supporting local economies, and promoting transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

The Ministry of Defence, which plays a vital role in ensuring national security, reiterated its commitment to supporting the government’s vision for a cleaner and prosperous Sri Lanka. It was emphasized that the programme’s success would depend on active collaboration between various government sector organizations and local communities.

Senior ministry officials, heads of institutes under the Ministry, representatives of the tri-forces and police and a cross-section of the Ministry staff were also present at the occasion.