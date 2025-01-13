President Disanayake Embarks on a Four-Day State Visit to China

President Anura Kumara Disanayake is set to depart the country this evening (13) for a four-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

This visit, taking place from January 14 to 17, is undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, President Disanayake will hold discussions with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, as well as engage with other senior Chinese officials to strengthen diplomatic ties.

The agenda includes key focus areas such as technology, agriculture, and poverty alleviation. The President is also scheduled to visit strategic facilities and participate in high-level business forums aimed at enhancing economic collaboration and investment opportunities.

A series of bilateral agreements to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between Sri Lanka and China will be signed during the visit.

This marks President Disanayake’s second international state visit since assuming office and is considered a pivotal step in fortifying the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and China. It is anticipated that the visit will significantly advance bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.