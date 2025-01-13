President Anura Kumara Disanayake Departs for Four-Day State Visit to China

President Anura Kumara Disanayake departed the country a short while ago to commence a four-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Undertaken at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the visit will take place from January 14 to January 17, 2025. During this visit, President Disanayake is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two nations.

The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Rathnayake and the Director General of Government Information, H.S.K.J. Bandara.