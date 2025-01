President to visit Jaffna today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to participate in several programs in Jaffna today (31).

The Jaffna District Coordination Committee meeting, which will discuss the ongoing development programs and future plans in the Jaffna district, will be held at the Jaffna District Secretariat under the patronage of the President.

The President will also participate in two meetings to be held in the Valvettithurai area of ​​Jaffna and in the Chavakachcheri area .