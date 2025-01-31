Newly appointed Air Force Commander Calls on Defence Secretary

Newly appointed Commander of the Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, called on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, yesterday (30).

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary extended his congratulations to Air Vice Marshal Edirisinghe on his new appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to further strengthen the Sri Lanka Air Force. The discussions focused on key national security matters, operational readiness and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the Air Force's capabilities in safeguarding the nation.

Air Vice Marshal Edirisinghe reiterated his commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism within the Air Force and ensuring its continued contribution to national defence and disaster response operations.

The meeting concluded with a formal exchange of mementos, symbolizing the continued collaboration between the Defence Ministry and the Sri Lanka Air Force in their shared mission of maintaining national security and stability.